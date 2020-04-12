TUDN suffers from signal faults

The choose MX has become a brief respite football within the pandemic coronavirus. Although the tournament virtual is not without its faults.

In the Tigers vs San Luis tournament mirror at the Closing to 2020 have been submitted technical problemsfor the internet signal in the respective homes of the players.

Now it was the case of Julian Quiñones, of the Tigers. Nothing like starting your duel against Luis Reyesrepresentative of Atletico San Luis, its signal is dropped.

This type of failure often also affect the logistics of the station, in this case, TUDNwhich he commanded until two commercial breaks and a summary of the first matches of the choose MX in Quiñones solved the connection from your console PlayStation.

It should be recalled that yesterday, the game between Cruz Azul and Atlas presented the first controversial technology, because Jonathan Borja, Cruz Azul, it will cut the signal in full matching.

