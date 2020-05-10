“Tully” leads to Charlize Theron in her daydream

Charlize Theron (Marlo) and Ron Livingston (Drew) in “Tully” (2018), Jason Reitman. MARCH MOVIES

When actors transform themselves, it is customary that this is due to a cause out of the ordinary. Gary Oldman is old, dwarfed, to celebrate Winston Churchill in The dark Hours (2018). Charlize Theron is enlaidie, and touch the reality of Aileen Wuornos, the killer Monster (2003). Fifteen years later, the same Charlize Theron, changes again, to be a woman as it crosses each day, the mother of a family who loses a foot.

This is not a small matter for a model that has not quite abandoned his profession of origin, and the actress devoted himself with energy and self-denial. So Marlo, in Tullywill take place alongside these roles spectacular, elevated to this rank by his interpreter, but also by the work of the duo Jason Reitman (production)-Diablo Cody (screenplay).

We discovered Marlo through the murky water, in which it will debate without ever getting back up to the surface. Sarah’s mother, daughter, serious, and Jonah, a child with ” special needs “, according to the expression in use in the United States, in which the disorder remains out of the reach of doctors, Marlo is pregnant with a third child.

The relief that he brings his assistant, Drew (Ron Livingston), is limited to a percentage carefully calculated of the household chores, and parenting, which, once reached, allows the patriarch to take refuge in his video games.

As nice as he is, the physiognomy of Ron Livingston, he held the role of the villain in this story who will not be trivial. More than by the director of school comprehensive, but ruthless ; more so than by the sister-in-law also gourd that cruel, it is by the male of the household comes the woe.

After the birth of Mia, Marlo ends up accepting the proposal of his brother, an upstart sympathetic (Mark Duplass) : it is committed to pay for the services of a nanny or night. It is thus that one evening Tully (Mackenzie Davis) appears on the threshold of the house of Marlo.

A Mary Poppins alternative

Therefore, the daily chronicles of motherhood, tinged with sarcasm and anger, becomes a sort of fairy tale. Tully takes control of the stewardship, but also the psyche cracked of its predecessor. Jason Reitman takes an evident pleasure to arrange the duet between the two actresses, the star who is deliberately obscured, the star ascending that shines with sensuality and love. Tully, this is a Mary Poppins alternative, the irruption of the charms and spells in the daily the heavier.

His healing power is impressive as Reitman has given up there free rein to his own inclinations to be more negative, those who teased him hygienists in Thank You for Smoking (2005), the feminist in Juno (2007) or the trade unionists in In the Air (2009). The director embraces the magic with so much enthusiasm that we are still bewildered, and delighted.

Had to do fit into the same imaginary space, these two dimensions a priori incompatible. The reversal in the final created by Diablo Cody, and how Jason Reitman is directing, offers a model of amazement soft.

It is not put upside down the mind of the viewer, but to accompany him in his reverie, around a subject so common there would pay little attention if a star had not taken a dozen of pounds to bring it to the screen.

Tully, film by Jason Reitman. With Charlize Theron, Mackenzie Davis, Ron Livingston, Mark Duplass (EU, 2018, 1 h 35). www.marsfilms.com/film/tully