Turning of Kim Kardashian : the public prosecutor requested the assize for 12 suspects

Police

Four and a half years after the facts, the trial for the robbery of Kim Kardashian is in the offing. It is now up to the judges to decide whether or not to refer the 12 suspects, including the five robbers alleged before the assize court of Paris for a trial that could not take place before 2021. With a loot of about € 9 million, the group, described by police as a bunch of crooks in the old, is suspected of having carried out the biggest robbery to the detriment of an individual in the past twenty years in France.

In the night from 2 to October 3, 2016, the american star, aged 36 years, had been trained by five men in a discreet residence, luxury hotel in Paris, where she came to attend the Fashion Week. Two of the thieves had been threatened with a weapon on the temple, before the tie, the gag, and then lock her in the bathroom. The robbers had carried away several diamond jewelry and gold, including a stone 18,88 carats, valued at nearly four million euros. A loot still not found it since.