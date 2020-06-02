Turning to Kim Kardashian in Paris in 2016: the brain presumed to be released

Aomar Has Khedache, brain assumed the sensational robbery of the american star Kim Kardashian in October 2016 at Paris, was released Thursday from the prison of Beauvais (north) where he was incarcerated in another case, a-t-on learned from the public prosecutor of Nanterre.

• Read also: Kim K tells her confinement

• Read also: Celebrities deceive the boredom of quarantine

• Read also: Kim K. thinks her son is the reincarnation of his father

The sexagenarian, known under the pseudonym of”Omar the old”, was released and placed under house arrest after being granted a remission of punishment due to the health crisis, according to this source.

This restaurant owner and chef was convicted in 2017, to five years imprisonment in a case of theft with forcible confinement in the chic paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine in 2015.

His pre-trial detention in the case of Kardashian had been lifted a few weeks ago.

Contacted by AFP, his lawyer Chloe Arnoux welcomed the liberation that is ” the result of several years of struggle and untiring in favour of this man, whose personality is in reality far from the fantasy images of the great villain that is portrayed of him.”

“He will be able to appear at his trial in conditions worthy, that he could not support the detention “, she estimated.

In the night from 2 to October 3, 2016, Kim Kardashian was attacked by five men while coming to attend the Fashion Week, she was staying in a discreet hotel luxury Paris. Two of the robbers had threatened him, turning a weapon on the temple, before the tie, the gag, and then lock her in the bathroom.

The attackers had stolen a ring valued at nearly four million, and several jewelry in gold and diamonds. The amount of the hold-up has been estimated at nine million euros.

Aomar Has Khedache had been arrested after the discovery of his DNA on the spot. He had claimed to the investigators that they have entrusted the diamond to a person for whom he has not revealed the identity and having melted the gold jewelry.

An extensive crackdown in January 2017 was concluded with the indictment of ten suspects, and then an eleventh man had been arrested in April 2018.

The survey, close for the first time in January, was briefly reopened and closed again in mid-April, paving the way to the requisitions of the parquet de Paris and the organization of a likely trial for all or part of the suspects.