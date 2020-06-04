Turning to Kim Kardashian in Paris : the public prosecutor requested the assize for 12 suspects

the essential

In the night from 2 to October 3, 2016, Kim Kardashian was the victim of a robbery spectacular in a residence luxury hotel in Paris. On Wednesday 3 June, the prosecutor requested the referral to the seating of twelve persons suspected to be involved in the case.

A star on a vacation to Paris, hired at the former and 9 million euros in jewels, never recovered : nearly four years after the robbery spectacular Kim Kardashian, the prosecution requests the referral to the foundation of the twelve alleged members of the gang.

It is now up to the judges to decide whether or not to refer all these suspects, including the five robbers alleged before the assize court of Paris for a trial that could not take place before 2021, learned Wednesday, the AFP, judicial sources close to the folder.

In the night from 2 to October 3, 2016, the american star, aged 36 years, was made to shine by five men in a discreet residence, luxury hotel in Paris, where she came to attend the Fashion Week.

Two of the thieves had been threatened with a weapon on the temple, before the tie, the gag.

“He asked me with a strong French accent my ring” (ring), she had told the police immediately after the volume: “I have attached (…) and then have me reach in my bathroom,” where the star had been locked.

Also read :

Turning to Kim Kardashian : she believes she was spoofed during his trip to Paris

The robbers had carried away several diamond jewelry and gold, including a stone 18,88 carats, valued at nearly four million euros. Total amount : nine million euros, the largest robbery of an individual in the past 20 years in France.

Their alleged ringleader, Aomar Ait Khedache, ‘said Omar to the old”, born in 1956, said investigators have entrusted the diamond to a person for whom he has not revealed the identity and having melted the gold jewelry.

Middle French bandit

With his colleagues Didier Dubreucq, said “blue Eyes”, and Peter Bouianere, aged 61 and 72 years old at the time, “Omar the old” and his accomplices are known for a long time in the middle French of banditry: these three have already been convicted in the 80’s and 90’s, for aggravated theft, robbery or drug trafficking.

At the end of the investigations, the public prosecutor of Paris requested in a requisition, signed at the end of may that the five robbers alleged, now free under judicial control, to be tried for “robbery in band organized with weapon”, “illegal confinement” and “criminal association”, relapse more often, according to the justice source.

Also read :

Turning of Kim Kardashian: the eleventh suspect charged and arrested

The threat of a trial is accurate also for three close to”Omar the Old”: his son, who is suspected of having played the role of driver, his companion and one of his old friends, François Delaporte, accused both of having participated in the organization of the coup.

The latter, also a member of the community, had initially been considered by the investigators as one of the robbers and arrested, before seeing his role relativized.

On a surveillance video the night, the police had confused his silhouette with that of the fifth bank robber suspected, Marc Boyer. This last one, the youngster of the band, will be shut down in April 2018 near Cannes.

His father, close to one of the thieves, the risk is considered to be at his side for illegal possession of weapons. The other two indicted are affected by these requisitions are accused of having provided information to the gang.

The loot elapsed in Belgium

Last suspect for which the prosecutor’s office is demanding a trial: Marceau Baum-Gartner, aka “Nose cheese”, 67 years old. After the attack, what possible fence the loot was visited eight times in two months in Antwerp, in Belgium, the capital of jewellery, including two times in the company of’Umar the Old”.

It is the DNA of this last, found on one of the links which have hampered the star, which had allowed the police to go back to the rest of the team. An extensive crackdown in January 2017 was concluded with the indictment of ten suspects, nine of which were placed in provisional detention.

As for the loot, no room was found, except a cross set with diamonds, fell during the flight of one of the criminals went back to the bike, Yunis Abbas. For investigators, who have, nevertheless, seized hundreds of thousands of euros in suspect, a significant portion of the loot has been passed in Belgium.

Also read :

Steering Kardashian: a total of 14 people in custody, the jewelry cannot be found