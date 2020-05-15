Turning to Kim Kardashian : “The brain allegedly” is out of prison

It is an episode in her life that she will forget the difficult… especially as justice has not really been made. In the night from 2 to October 3, 2016, Kim Kardashian was the victim of a terrible robbery in his luxurious hotel room in paris. And it is possible that it difficult to close the eye these next few days. Aomar Has Khedache, brain suspected of the robbery with violence of which she was a victim, was released from the jail of Beauvais, in which he was incarcerated – in the Oise – Thursday, 30 April 2020, according to the information sent by the public prosecutor of Nanterre, to the AFP.

She would never return to France without a little apprehension. At the time, Kim Kardashian had lost much in the battle. The five men, who had been threatened with a weapon on the temple had been tied up, gagged and locked in the bathroom… before returning with a ring and several diamond jewelry and gold in the pocket. In total, the amount of the theft amounted to nine million euros. Aomar Has Khedache had been arrested after the discovery of his DNA on the spot. But until now, the sexagenarian known under the pseudonym of Omar the old was jailed for something else altogether : another case of theft with forcible confinement in Neuilly-Sur-Seine in 2015.

Return to the box departure ?

Contacted by AFP, his lawyer Chloe Arnoux welcomed the progress of the case. “The result of several years of struggle and untiring in favour of this man, whose personality is in reality far from the fantasy images of the great villain that is portrayed of him“says the woman of law. Always is it that, now that it is free, Aomar Has Khedache will be tried for the robbery of Kim Kardashian “in dignified conditions“. What he could not, until then, his detention for another cause…

Aomar Has Khedache remains presumed the facts alleged against him until the final judgment of this case.