Turning to the Italian (6Ter) The requirement of Charlize Theron, who turned the shooting

At the wheel of his Mini Cooper S red, Stella Bridger wants to prove to his team-mate, Charlie Croker, that it will be the driver that is ideal for the case that they prepare in a palace in Venice… In the skin of these gangsters, Charlize Theron and Mark Wahlberg. The young woman must carry a hundred kilos of gold bullion in the trunk of the car to Charlie. Engine and suspension have been modified. Under the amazed eyes of his partner, Stella, super sexy in close-fitting outfit, makes squealing the tires and shoot out a fireball that she maneuvers with precision. If it puts a tiger in its engine, its conduct predatory not equal to its beauty… fatal ! What illuminate the chases in this thriller action to the sauce american. And at the end of the scene, when Charlize Theron comes out of the vehicle, revealing her endless legs, all the technicians were then apoplexy…

"I drove almost from the back seat", confess…

