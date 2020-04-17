‘Tusa’ reached 13 weeks atop the Billboard Argentina Hot 100, equaling the record ‘Otro Trago’

With 13 weeks atop the Billboard Argentina Hot 100, “Tusa” by Karol G, and Nicki Minaj is the record established by “Otro Trago” of Sech and Darrell in 2019. “Tusa” started out as a hit summer, which continues now in the middle of autumn.

In the second place, Bad Bunny with ” Yo Perreo Sola “. The song is one of six of his last album, YHLQMDLG, currently on the map, the puerto rican with nine songs in total on the list.

“Dance Monkey” of Tones, and I continued at no. 3, giving an English song with a strong presence in the top rankings. The rest of the top 10 is composed of the former ” That Takes Pa ‘Lante” no. 1 Daddy Yankee; “Safaera” Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy and Nengo Flow, “Fantasías” de Rauw Alejandro x Farruko; “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin; “Sigues Con El” by Arcángel and Sech; “Muévelo” de Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee; and “Morado” of the last album of J Balvin, Colores.

The debut hot go to Camilo with ” Favorite “. The Colombian has managed to enter the chart at no. 47 with its latest version. Just behind him, Lunay and Mike Towers start with their collaboration “La Cama” at no. 48.

TINI and Ovy On the last song of the Drums, ” Ya No Me Llames “, has also made its first appearance, landing at no. 54. The colombian farmer is not new in the to-do list: it is also behind ” Tusa “, “Cuando te besé” Becky G and Paulo, London, and the tube Londra “Tal Vez” . As his girlfriend, Sebastian Yatra is also entered into the rankings this week, landing at no. 60 with ” Falta Amor “, his collaboration with Ricky Martin.

The other debut of the week include Justin Quiles feat. Feid “Porfa” at no. 66, “Full Moon” Oriana at no. 72, and “Japan” of Rombai at no. 90. Another entry notable: “Supalonely” of Benee and Gus Dapperton n ° 83. He is the first artist on the Billboard US Hot 100 and Argentina Hot 100. Benee (real name: Stella Rose Bennett) – who is 20 years old and from Auckland, New Zealand – signed with Republic Records last year.