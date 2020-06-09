TV Audiences Bonus (Sunday, June 7, 2020) : Agents almost secret big leader, Carbon is ahead of the Capital, The babas cool seduce

The actor better paid of the world has struck again. Dwayne Johnson, aka ” The Rock “, has made TF1 the head of the audiences with the action film Agents almost perfect. 5.31 million viewers have responded, representing a market share up to 22.9%, including 32.8% of women under the age of 50 years, 25-49 years and also 43% of 15-24 year-olds. On France 2, the polar Carbon, based on a true story, has attracted 3.16 million fans of its kind for France 2, or 13.2% of market share, of which 9.3% of women under 50 years of age.

Return the correct Capital

The return of Capital on M6 federated 11.9% of 4 years and over, for a total of 2.73 million fans, of which 17.1% of the women in charge of purchases. On the upper channel, Arte has offered a wide success by appealing to 2.09 million moviegoers with the western from Tarantino, The eight guys, representing a market share of 9.9%.

Arte in the top 5

On TNT, the C8 has amused 810 000 French for the comedy The babas cool, proposed in the early 80’s, representing 3.3% of audience share among 4 years and over and 2.4% on women under 50 years of age. As to the unique original Chicago Fire, programmed by CStar, he convinced 249 000 viewers and 1% of the whole public.