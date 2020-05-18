TV Audiences : Pio Marmai and Ana Girardot crush Will Smith

Pio Marmai and Ana Girardot in the face of Will Smith and his son Jaden, it was David against Goliath. And, as in the Bible, these are small – French – who have triumphed in the face of the giants – americans. France 2 won on Sunday evening the intense battle of the film evening Sunday with the first broadcast of ” What binds us “. This movie from Cédric Klapisch with Pio Marmai and Ana Girardot has seduced 4.08-million viewers, according to Médiamétrie. The market share on the whole of the public four-year and more present in front of the tv is 17 %.

TF 1 follows just behind with a repeat of” After Earth “. The blockbuster american M. Night Shyamalan with Will and Jaden Smith, but also Zoë Kravitz has attracted 3,78 millions of fans of science fiction, or 15.3 % of the market share. A disappointing score for A. France 3 is right behind with ” Commissioner Dupin “, his series of German which takes place in Concarneau. 3.69 million people have attended on average by up to 22h35 the survey in the evening (14.8% of the public). In the aftermath, 2,49 million viewers watched the second episode of the evening (17.9% of public). The Three, therefore, was in the lead in the second part of the evening.

The small Arte heels 6 M

M 6 and Arte are also delivered battle. But it was more like at the battle of Asterix against the Romans. The Six had taken the magic potion, in summoning Obelix, Panoramix, and tutti quanti (x), since the “forbidden Zone” was to visit the scenes of the Park of the indomitable Gauls located in the Oise. The magazine presented by Ophélie Meunier was interested to 2.05 million small and large, representing 8.4 % of the public overall. But not to despise. The lowest of this fight-there was Arte, which inclines to nothing, which is already a huge feat. The franco-German channel was attended by 1.87 million moviegoers with a new projection of “The man who knew too much” the classic Alfred Hitchcock with James Stewart and Doris Day (7.7% of PDA). Related Post: Moussa, Drake : latest releases music