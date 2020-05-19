TV: “Friends”: the cast would be very different today – News Entertainment: Television

Lisa Kudrow considers that the cast of “Friends” would be much more diverse if the series was being carried out today. In recent years, the sitcom success has been much analyzed and criticized for its lack of diversity, but the actress, 56-year-old, who has played Phoebe Buffay, says that it was his time.
Speaking to the british newspaper “The Times”, she described how the series would be different if it was a recent production. “This would not be a cast entirely white, it is safe, she explained. But, for me, the “Friends” should be seen as a time capsule, rather than for what they have not done correctly.”
“Progressive enough”
She added that according to her, “Friends”, which was broadcast from 1994 to 2004, was quite “progressive” for the time. “There was a guy whose wife has discovered that she was gay and pregnant, and they raised the child together, added the star. We also had a surrogate mother. It was, at the time, progressive.”
The actress has also stated that the series, also starring Jennifer Aniston, Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, is still relevant to fans today.
The nostalgia of “personal connection”
“Yes, it is a comedy that is fun, but it’s also about the people who are interconnected, and one of the reasons why it still like now, is that young people have this longing, unconscious of personal connection. And not only at this time during the pandemic, but also before that,” she explained.
The cast of “Friends” will end by the end of the summer for a special episode broadcast on the new streaming platform HBO Max, the filming having been delayed by the pandemic COVID-19.
[*]