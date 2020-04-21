TV program for Tuesday, April 21 : our selection

SERIES. A duo full of surprises

Has 21h05 on France 3. In Soler-Marchal, investigation of a family. Leah is commander of the gendarmerie, and Paul her ex-husband, the father of their two children, is under his orders. In three seasons, the faithful attended their bisbilles, their complicity, their worries of parents. But it is complicated for this “Tandem” over the course of season 4, which starts this Tuesday. Always at his post when she was in danger of losing it in the last year, Madam welcomes a new recruit in his squad and sees the land his father, newly appointed to replace colonel who headed. We are in doubt : living together with this figure of the force she admires the risk of creating a stir. All that papa could well push him as his former son-in-law to take command, and that Leah is ready to live with his yoga teacher whom she fell in love… hiding it from his children, and his example

In the meantime, the plot promises some good surprises. The murder of the manager of a soap factory craft could be quickly understood… It will still give some trouble to the team when the DNA found at the crime scene provides amazing results. A widow and teens grieving a husband who died 8 years earlier may not be so dead as this… Nothing is simple. The second episode delves in the world of dance when a choreographer of renown is killed. He was preparing with his company a show on Alzheimer’s disease and the main suspect, a dancer, has lost his memory. Less original, this investigation walks the viewer between the false tracks. A pity that the outcome is a devine little too easily this time, even if the duo of cops still tasty. Related Post: Jurassic World 3 : Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) will he die at the end of the film ?

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 3/5

“Tandem “series French novel with Astrid Veillon, Stéphane Blancafort, Patrick Descamps… 1 and 2/12. (2 x 52 minutes)

DOCUMENTARY. Wildlife French, a jewel

Has 21h05 on France 2. If you missed “The most beautiful country in the world” in 2013, this is an opportunity to embark on a unique getaway. This part of the country, this is France putting in majesty in this documentary, leads to the discovery of its wildlife and those who live with the animals. More than two years of research, the mobilization of scientists, naturalists, and hours of gun-carriages have allowed them to capture the scenes the more incredible. Here, these two deer in the middle of a combat to win the heart of a group of hinds. There, two cub scouts who come out for the first time in their den or even a family of geese and his “daughter” rebel… plans under the water, others carried out by drones, helicopters or ULTRALIGHT, alternate to provide the great spectacle of nature as sublime that captivating, deserves a second opus to be released in the stride.

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR : 4/5

“The most beautiful country in the world “, French documentary by Frédéric Fougea and Jacques Malaterre (2013). (1: 35:)

FILM. Harry Potter at the school of the crime

8.7 million French went to see the second opus during the Christmas holidays in 2002. DR PROD

Has 21h05 on TF 1. The second part of the adventures of the little witch, this adaptation of the novel by JK Rowling was expected to turn after the original film from 2001. She portrays Harry Potter in the face of a strange serial killer, the heir of Slytherin, that kills its victims by petrifying in the corridors of the school Hogwarts. Faced with such a slaughter, Harry decides to investigate, with the help of his faithful friends Hermione and Ron… Mysteries, scenes of spectacular action, comedy and of course magic, this second installment did not disappoint the viewers : 8.7 million French rushed during the Christmas holidays in 2002. Review this great family show on the small screen is fun, if only to see how the young actors in the film have grown a lot since… Related Post: Miley Cyrus relooke and makeup Cody Simpson

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 3/5

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of secrets “, fantastic film american of Chris Columbus (2002), with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Richard Harris… (2h55)

HISTORY. Our ancestors, the immigrants

Has 21h05 on France 4. This documentary France 4 not played this Tuesday night as the first of its four episodes, looks back on one hundred and fifty years of immigration. Small stories that make up the great. It actually begins after the war of 1870, when the Third Republic tries to unify France and to create a nation with free and compulsory schooling. In the midst of the industrial revolution, the country needs labour, and appealed to foreigners. The strength of this documentary series is to give the word to the French, the descendants of immigrants. Of the unknown and a lot of celebrities such as Michel Drucker, Patrick Fiori, Youri Djorkaeff and his father, Jean, Camélia Jordana, Alain Minc and Michel Cymes. All tell their family histories, which echo those of the ancients, like Yves Montand or Lino Ventura.

Newsletter – The bulk of the actu Every morning, the news was seen by The Parisian

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR : 4/5

“Stories of a nation “, a documentary by Yann Choquart (2018). 1/4 (55 minutes)

TECHNOLOGY. Big Brother is already here

Video-surveillance cameras, facial recognition… the documentary “All watched : 7 billion suspects” is instructive. Capa Presse

Is 20: 50 on Arte. At the time of debate about the idea of introducing in the déconfinement an application of ” tracking “, that would trace the travel of the holders of the Covid-19, Arte returns to a traçace already widespread : one of the cctv cameras. There are 500 million worldwide, generating an annual market of $ 40 billion! A sector that had been boosted by the fight against terrorism, but that undermines our privacy, or the rights of man, underlines the issue. If in France, the facial recognition is for the moment only at the stage of experimentation, elsewhere, for example in China, it already covers almost the entire population. Hence, the concept of “totalitarianism” digital, against which organizations, and even cities (San Francisco, for example) are already the battle. Related Post: Coronavirus April 10, minute to minute: the latest news on the pandemic

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 3,5/5