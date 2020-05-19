TV program for Tuesday, may 19 : our selection

A DRAMATIC COMEDY. Piccoli and his friends

Is 23: 15 on France 2. Following the disappearance of Michel Piccoli, France 2 modifies its programs to propose as soon as Tuesday evening, the fourth collaboration between the actor and Claude protestant redemption church. Four years after “the Things of life” (which will be broadcast on Arte this Sunday), the two men find themselves in this film, with a cast of three stars since Piccoli sharing the spotlight with Yves Montand, Serge Reggiani, Gérard Depardieu, Stéphane Audran and Marie Dubois in this film to friends squeaky.

“I will fuck you all with your Sunday and your legs at the con ! “shouted Piccoli in one of the most famous anger of the French cinema. In this famous scene from the leg “, the band of childhood friends who spend their weekends in the countryside explodes way puzzle. These merry quadras successful are in their fifties with turbulence. Of adoption, the family is never simple. Vincent, François and Paul have the air of brothers unable to communicate. A huge film, over which hung the carcass taiseuse of Michel Piccoli.

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 4,5/5

“Vincent, François, Paul… and the others “, comedy / drama French of Claude protestant redemption church (1974), with Yves Montand, Michel Piccoli, Serge Reggiani, Gérard Depardieu… 2 hours.

DRAMA. Hot !

“Portrait of the girl in the game” was directed by Céline Sciamma./PROD

Has 21h05, on Canal +. It is a film that proves that you can write dialogues with looks. And play the complex score of the intimate : its expectations, its chaos, its refusal, its rendering… It had to be done, and this remueuse souls, tisonneuse of embers that is Céline Sciamma, revealed by “Birth of the octopuses” in 2007, has done. His film belongs to a school to hand. With it, the fire is permanent. Presented in may 2019 in competition at Cannes, the film walked away with the best screenplay award. We would have liked him to crown the superb duo that are Adèle Haenel, and Noémie Merlant. To Caesar, this is just his superb photograph that has won a trophy. Take comfort-we we repeating that a beautiful film is not just its rewards. Related Post: TV program tonight (Saturday, 11 April 2020) : the result of the KO of The Voice, Horse Soldiers, with Chris Hemsworth, Wrestling WWE Raw on The Team....

And the story? We are in 1770. Héloïse ( Adèle Haenel ) is just emerging from the convent, and her mother, the countess (Valeria Golino), has not waited for him to orchestrate his marriage. She asks Marianne (Noémie Merlant), the painter to do his portrait. But Héloïse balks. Everything except a husband. Everything except ask. Brushes Marianne are his eyes. His palette, his memory. Look, look again. Until the false pretenses fall. “Portrait of the girl on fire” now belongs to the greatest romantic movies of the French cinema, brought, as we have said, by this duo of exception that are the two actresses main know as a person will mix the burn and the caress. Yes, Sciamma invented the delicacy flammable.

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 4,5/5

“Portrait of the girl in the game “, psychological drama French new Céline Sciamma (2019), with Adele Haenel, Noémie Merlant, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino… 2 hours.

FANTASTIC FILM. First kisses witches

Has 21h05, on TF1. The dark Lord returns, his followers have multiplied, a new disciple is responsible for a mission terrifying… The Détraqueurs sow chaos and destruction in both worlds. To defeat Voldemort, Harry must approach a former professor of Hogwarts, Horace Slughorn, who holds vital information about the past of the Lord of evil. The young sorcerer has less pain than expected to get noticed thanks to a mysterious book of potion belonging to the half-blood Prince. This is the sixth installment of the saga “Harry Potter” is without doubt one of the best, more dark, more mature, but also full of tenderness and humanity. Our three heroes, who are immersed in the teenage years, experiencing their first loves, their first sentences by heart, on a background of a war between wizards. Related Post: Liga MX Clausura 2020: Chivas lost with the convening of the selection mexican for the Preolmpico

Newsletter – The bulk of the actu Every morning, the news was seen by The Parisian

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR : 4/5

“Harry Potter and the half-blood prince “, fantastic film by british David Yates (2009) with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson… 2h50

THEATRE. Dîner de cons love

Has 21h05, on M 6. Prominent lawyer, Daniel (Gad Elmaleh) lives in a very nice apartment with view on the Eiffel tower. Catherine (Lucie Jeanne), his wife is beautiful, but it can not help the fool. For the purpose of his pranks, he even invented a best friend to depression, Charlie. The boyfriend, in support of the alibi ideal, he believes. One time only. Beset by doubts, Catherine the sum of the present, this best friend, and to invite him to dinner the same evening. Otherwise, she leaves. But where to find Charlie ? That is the question…

At the foot of the wall, Daniel chooses a random clueless in the bar at the bottom of at him. The “Charlie” of the night (Philippe Lellouche) multiplies the mistakes that Daniel will try to resolve to get out of it. Sort of a “dîner de cons” in love, the situation is conducive to the comedy, and the audience appreciates and laughs. Philippe Lellouche is excellent, when Gad Elmaleh will give heart to joy, a little too much maybe.

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 3/5

“The Invitation “, play of Hadrian Raccah, registered on January 1, 2020, at the Théâtre de la Madeleine, with Gad Elmaleh, Lucie Jeanne, Philippe Lellouche… 1: 30. Related Post: "The Scotts" Travis Scott and Kid Cudi could start in the first place

SCIENCE-FICTION FILM. The man who falls to the peak

Jake Gyllenhaal in ” Source Code “./DR

Has 21h05, on NRJ 12. Thanks to a computer program, revolutionary, the american military can send in the past, one of its investigators, which is found in the body of a man, for the last eight minutes earlier. Captain Stevens (Jake Gyllenhaal) makes the experience, waking up on a train, just before its explosion in a bomb attack… Since ” A day without end “, Hollywood loves to go back in time to attempt to stop the march of destiny. An exercise which requires the precision of a watchmaker-side scenario and construction, if one does not want to lose the viewer by being too complex or out of boredom. “Source Code” performs beautifully, offering the luxury of mixing a plot with lover to her brilliant fantasy suspense.

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR : 4/5