TV program for Tuesday, may 19 : Portrait of the girl on fire and Love, Simon – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : a romance virtual, a drama from Nanni Moretti, a story of love, modesty, Jake Gyllenhaal in a thriller SF and the 2nd realization of Gérard Jugnot.

Love, Simon from Greg Berlanti with Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner (Ciné + Emotion, 15h32) : “Love, Simon is a romantic comedy that is good. Not only because it is the first time that a major american studio produced a film for a teenager with a hero gay, but also because it shows a lot of emotions. And a very beautiful message. We welcome the services of Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner, poignant desire, and the realization of Greg Berlanti, who confirms with this film its status as an essential personality in Hollywood.” Chaïma Tounsi

Mia Madre di Nanni Moretti with John Turturro, Margherita Buy (OCS City, 15: 40) : “Echoing” The son’s Room “, which won the Palme d’or in 2001, this magnificent drama from Nanni Moretti speaks with an accuracy of extreme distress, the complexity of emotional and failover of certainty that one feels at the approach of the death of a loved one. And this without ever pour on the pathos, but with great modesty.” Guillaume Martin

Portrait of the girl on fire from Céline Sciamma with Adele Haenel, Noémie Merlant (Canal +, 21h05) : “Intelligent and graceful, Portrait of a young girl in fire depicts the urgency of the love held back by the fear of rejection and conventions. Without ever pay in voyeurism, Céline Sciamma films the intimacy with a setting in scene modes, with the image of his two heroines. Adèle Haenel, and Noémie Merlant bear with strength this love story, made of looks and voltage in the non-spoken. The plans, the colors, the light… everything is thought of as a table making this work a success on the merits as on the form that would have deserved a rain of Caesar.” Caroline Langlois

Source Code by Duncan Jones with Jake Gyllenhaal, Michelle Monaghan (NRJ 12, 21h05) : “If this science-fiction film went largely unnoticed at the time of its release, it deserves however to be (re)discovered as a result of its scenario rather clever, making one think Edge of Tomorrow and especially for Jake Gyllenhaal, who once again, delivers a performance striking.” Lawrence Schenck

Scout still of Gérard Jugnot with Gérard Jugnot, Jean-Claude Leguay (Gulli, 21h) : “With this second film – a nostalgic – as a director, Gérard Jugnot revives many memories related to childhood and adolescence. All with good humor, tenderness and sincerity. The opportunity to (re)discover Fabien Remblier, alias Jerome in the sitcom AB Productions “First kisses”, in the early days of the cinema.” Guillaume Martin

