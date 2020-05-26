TV program for Tuesday, may 26 : Love lasts three years, and Kick-Ass – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : a movie super-hero without super-heroes, a romantic comedy with Frédéric Beigbeder, the before-last part of a saga of magic and a disaster film.

Kick-Ass by Matthew Vaughn with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz (Ciné + Premier, 20: 50) : “Known at that time to Layer Cake, Matthew Vaughn provides us with Kick-Ass a superhero movie without superheroes. It is irreverent, funny and dark at the same time. Worn by daring young actors, still unknown to the public, Kick-Ass is an action movie really jubilant. The scenes are linked, and we take a true pleasure which is quite rare with this genre of films. We’ll do mine forget that a second part (missed it) exists.” Laëtitia Forhan

Love lasts three years by Frédéric Beigbeder with Gaspard Proust, Louise Bourgoin (TF1 Series, Movies, 20h55) : “Okay, I admit, I have not read the book. And it is so much better obviously… The viewer blank of any influence will discover a romantic comedy fresh and friendly. And then there’s Joey Starr in a guy who… Well, watch the movie, you’ll see.” Vincent Garnier

Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows – Part 1 David Yates with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson (TF1, 21h05) : “First part of the final chapter of the saga, this film manages to captivate while he takes us, for once, outside of the walls if comfort of Hogwarts. Darker and more adult, Harry Potter : the Deathly hallows – Part 1 is intended to be more psychological and less action than the previous installment. And this is the reason why it deserves a look.” Chaïma Tounsi

Black Storm de Steven Quale with Richard Armitage, Sarah Wayne Callies (NRJ 12, 21h05) : “The disaster movie of 2014. You are thinking about “Twister” and all of these films, the scenario is not very thick, but that give us a moment of true happiness. A true guilty pleasure, with special effects very realistic.” Laetitia Forhan

