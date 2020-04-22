TV program for Wednesday, April 22 : our selection

A sense of HUMOUR. Lutz loose the horses

Has 21 hours on Canal +. Alex Lutz is not a single teaser, he likes to go to the bottom of things. A shallow, admittedly, but inspired, animated by an overpowering desire to surprise and to sublimate. This intense desire innervait the whole of its new single-en-scene, which he submitted in February 2018 on the stage of the Olympia (Paris IXe), where has been recorded this show on Wednesday evening by Canal +. Star of the humor of the “Parisian” in 2013, Lutz reveals here a new creation mind blowing. Alternating good laugh with these incarnations of the characters which he has the secret, pantomimes, brilliant — this conductor without arms! — stand-up elegant and poetic moments, the here also… trainer. Because the artist has sometimes companion Nilo, graceful, and imposing lusitanian cream. “I told myself that it would change a horse, to start a show… This is ridiculous “, lance-t-il, falsely sheepish, after an entry that failed on the stallion… he seemed to lose control.

The comedian becomes in turn a boy, a fifty-year old, losing all dignity in water skiing, a butcher not a racist — "I love Jamel" — a teenager preferring Brazil to Africa for his charity to drink caïpirinhas. Laugh of course, but not only. Lutz also thinking, feeling, remembering. Combining nostalgia and humour, it relies on those wild dreams of freedom of the ado in full slow, the "speleological kisses" exchanged, and then the revolutionary ideals of the young adult with the sound of "The Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel. For his return to the stage, Lutz placed the bar very high. And he went on with a rare elegance, before new triumph, a few months later, with his second feature film, " Guy ", awarded the César of the best actor…

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 5/5

“Alex Lutz”show humorous novel. (1h30)

TELEFILM. Fugue Italian

Sarah Jessica Parker plays Maggie, a single mother. Prod

Has 14h10 on M 6. This is a generic unexpected for a tv movie of the afternoon : we find the names of Sarah Jessica Parker and Claudia Cardinale. The actress of “Sex and The City” plays Maggie, a single mother who takes her daughter Summer vacation in Italy. But the teen rebel with pink hair, has only one idea in mind : to return to New York to join her boyfriend. However, in the Italian countryside, it is the mother who falls on Luca, her childhood sweetheart, who lives with her mother Carmen (Claudia Cardinale) in the house next to the one where it installs. Brought together by their thirst for freedom, Summer and Carmen are suddenly the belle behind the wheel of a spanking-new convertible. So Maggie and Luca set off in pursuit on the small roads in the direction of Rome. The scenario of this romantic comedy is more original than most fiction of this box in the afternoon, and this was a nice surprise. The charm of the Italian actor Raoul Bova (who plays Luca) ends to deceive us.

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 3,5/5

“All roads lead to Rome”telefilm-american Ella Lemhagen (2016), Sarah Jessica Parker, Claudia Cardinale… (1h28)

DRAMA. The weight of the past

Has 20h55 on Arte. A summer in their family house, Frédéric, Adrienne and Jérémie are celebrating with their companions and children the 75 years of their mother. The latter has devoted his life to preserve the work of her late uncle, a painter and collector of art His death, a few months later, will compel his children to solve the question of the succession, including tables of master — some are originals loaned by the musée d'orsay… Has shots of a small sequence of a rare accuracy and humor, Olivier Assayas paints the portrait of a bourgeois family confronted with the thorny question of legacy. The trio of these children variously attached to the past works by Charles Berling, Juliette Binoche and Jérémie Rénier. In the Face of them, Edith Scob is remarkable.

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 3/5

“Summer Time”, comedy-drama French Olivier Assayas (2008), with Jérémie Rénier, Juliette Binoche, Charles Berling, Edith Scob… (1: 40)

FILM. My teacher is called Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith in ” The Karate Kid “. DR

Has 21 hours on France 4. It is Will Smith who has produced this remake of one of the most popular films of the 1980s. And it is his son Jaden that he has chosen to take over the role of the Karate Kid, Jackie Chan replacing Pat Morita. The story, transposed from Detroit to Beijing, is not really original : his mother being obliged to work in China, the life of the small Dr. Parker is upset. Ridiculed by his new classmates, he will be hired by a professor of kung-fu to retirement, who will train her in martial arts… This family entertainment, however, is not unpleasant to follow. Jackie Chan is stunning in a role a little more dramatic than that to which he has accustomed us.

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 3/5

“The Karate Kid”, film sino-american Harald Zwart (2010) with Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan, Taraji P. Henson… (2h19)

MAGAZINE. The good vibes of the confined

At 23: 30 on France 3. They are in their kitchen, their living room or their garden, confined. All miles away from each other. But inspired. A dozen French artists sing in turn or together, by videoconference, Dave in Cali, Michel Jonasz to Boulevard des airs, from Yael Naim to Selah Sue… And it starts with a cover of " My declaration ", France Gall, by Julie Zenatti, with André Manoukian on the piano and Tom Leeb guitar. The one who would have had to represent France at the Eurovision contest, cancelled, confides : "I did a very quick job acceptance, I continue to compose, and life will resume ".

We particularly like the cover of “Du côté de chez Swann” by Oldelaf. And all of these voices of the French stage, which, between times of pipes and songs confidential, without fuss and with great gentleness, show the music in its most simple device, and call it, after the containment, to an ” era of solidarity “. It should be noted that the emission was planned to pay tribute to Christopher, who passed away on 16 April at the age of 74 years.

THE EDITOR’S NOTE : 3/5