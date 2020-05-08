TV program Friday, 8 may : The Beach and Fantastic Mr. Fox – News Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : Riggs and Murtaugh in the face of Jet Li, Leonardo DiCaprio in a thriller exotic, a fox dandy, and a French comedy cult.

Lethal Weapon 4 by Richard Donner with Mel Gibson, Danny Glover (Ciné + Frisson, 13: 30) : “Even after four movies, which was the charm of the first opus is an acid humour and action scenes worthy of a Die Hard. In lethal Weapon 4, which sees our two heroes face the mafia, asian, some of the scenes have become cults. Among them, the dentist, where Riggs and his band sniff of the laughing gas in the company of a person that they were supposed to ask, and of course the fight between Jet Li Mel Gibson and Danny Glover, whose brutality recalled the final battle of the first component with Gary Busey.” Lawrence Schenck

The Beach Danny Boyle Leonardo DiCaprio, Virginie Ledoyen (Ciné + Emotion, 14h10) : “If this is not the best film of Danny Boyle, The Beach is worth visiting for its very exotic makes you want to go in the sun, and its strong cast of young actors are promising. The sets and photography are gorgeous, as are the musical pieces that enhance the feature-length film, very well chosen. Some scenes, such as the crossing to the swimming at the beginning or when Leonardo DiCaprio is confronted by a shark, are also particularly effective.” Lawrence Schenck

Fantastic Mr. Fox from Wes Anderson with George Clooney Meryl Streep (Ciné + Famiz, 16: 10) : “Adapting the famous novel “Fantastic Master Fox” by Roald Dahl, Wes Anderson delivers a nugget of animation from puppet lying in a thousand miles of the films Pixar. It is funny, full of discoveries (visual and story) and we do get bored at any time. Above all, it is simply impossible not to succumb to the charm of this fox dandy masterfully doubled by George Clooney !” Lawrence Schenck

The Truth si je mens by Thomas Gilou, with Richard Anconina, José Garcia (Ciné + Famiz, 17h35) : “A success in cinemas, largely deserved, for a film just as funny as The three brothers or Le dîner de cons. The dialogues and the valves are still fly every second of the film, supported well by a distribution of gold carried out by a group of actors is hilarious.” Lawrence Schenck

