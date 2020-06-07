TV program Friday, June 5 : Brokeback Mountain and There Will Be Blood – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today: a love that is discreet, a masterpiece of Paul Thomas Anderson, a film of super-heroes in the message, humanist and political, and a B-series with the sharks.

The Secret of Brokeback Mountain by Ang Lee with Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger (Ciné + Club, 15h09): “The story of love between two men portrayed with a lot of modesty and a highly emotionally charged. The landscapes are of breathtaking beauty, the casting is amazing, with a thought for the late Heath Ledger. The music is addictive, and the achievement of Ang Lee is sober, neat, and controlled.” Pascal Muscarnera

There Will Be Blood from Paul Thomas Anderson with Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano (TCM Cinema, 20: 50): “A true masterpiece staged with a virtuosity unmatched and worn by actors lectures. Daniel Day-lewis and Paul Dano are transcended. It is as captivated by the story brought to life by the music of Jonny Greenwood.” Laetitia Forhan

Black Panther by Ryan Coogler with Chadwick Boseman, Lupita’nyong o (Ciné + Premier, 20: 50) : “A film of super-heroes original and daring which conveys a humanist message, and policy, and that raises real questions of society. It should be noted that Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan are surrounded by heroines (Lupita’nyong’o, Danai Gurira, or Letitia Wright) just as charismatic as them, which is rare in the movies of super-heroes. Ryan Coogler has managed to impose his style. It is the grand spectacle intelligent, we want more.” Laetitia Forhan

Blue fear from Renny Harlin with Thomas Jane, L. L. Cool J. (Action, 21h): “Yes the special effects are totally fucked up, yes the scenario is completely unlikely, yes the protagonists are stereotypical. But the film deserves to be watched for a reason: the death of the characters rather unexpected and very enjoyable !” Lawrence Schenck

