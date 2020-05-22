TV program Friday, may 22 : Tour and The red Line – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : strippers outside the norms, a gang of young burglars, a war film cult, the Palme d’or 2015, and a political thriller with Russell Crowe.

On tour by Mathieu Amalric, with Mathieu Amalric, Miranda Colclasure (OCS City, 16h) : “Invigorating, sensual, full of life… The “Tour” of these strippers outside the norm can only put you in joy. And let drag out an ear-side of the soundtrack, not bad !” Vincent Garnier

The Bling Ring by Sofia Coppola with Emma Watson, Katie Chang (OCS Max, 17: 10 pm) : “Through the true story of a gang of young people breaking into the homes of the jet set, THE, Sofia Coppola discusses the themes dear to him : the teen, and the celebrity. With, as usual, a rousing, the director shows perfectly the excesses of the celebrity press, on the Internet and the celebrity on the youth. If the 5th feature film will not remain engraved in the annals of the 7th Art, it is, however, a perfect chronicle of our time.” Laetitia Forhan

The thin red Line by Terrence Malick with Sean Penn, Jim Caviezel (Ciné + Premier, 17: 14) : “The Red Line is not a war film classic, this is an ode troubling and metaphysics on the men in the face of the unspeakable, the horror. The feature film is an opera, meditative and lyrical, directed by Terrence Malick at the peak of his art, returned to the realization after crossing the desert for nearly 20 years. Magic.” Vincent Formica

Dheepan from Jacques Audiard with Antonythasan Jesuthasan, Kalieaswari Srinivasan (OCS Shock, 20h40) : “We can find in Dheepan which gives so much class to the film directed by Jacques Audiard : the characters very endearing (here portrayed by unknown assailants as it was to a lesser extent the case in A prophet), a social fabric ultra-realistic while being engaged and an achievement very original. Regarding this last point, the scene of the final action is a model of inventiveness. Palme d’or well-deserved !” Lawrence Schenck

Power games of Kevin Macdonald with Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck (Ciné + Club, 20: 50) : “The producer of the Last king of Scotland Kevin Macdonald’s book a fascinating film that manages to mix skillfully the political thriller with the film of investigative journalism. Russell Crowe is also one of the main strengths of the film : overweight, and with his long hair, the actor is very comfortable in the skin of this journalist, as cunning as a seasoned. It is unfortunate that the public success has not been at the height of its quality : power Games is a movie thriller until its fall (very good view).” Lawrence Schenck

And otherwise, among all the movies that pass, what is your favorite ?

What will you watch this Friday the 22nd of may ?

