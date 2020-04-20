TV program Monday, April 20 : True Grit and The Butler – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : a polar cult worn by Steve McQueen, a story touching and subtle, a classic SF, a western by the Coen brothers, and Dany Boon in derision, the hypochondria.

Bullitt by Peter Yates with Steve McQueen, Jacqueline Bisset (France 5, 20h55) : “Like a Harry Callahan, Paul Kersey, or Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle, this Frank Bullitt has blown up the polar US at the turn of the 1960s and 1970s. This lieutenant of police hiding behind his draws cool a certain evil being is authoritatively interpreted by the charismatic Steve McQueen. Has also to its credit, this legendary track race car in the heart of San Francisco, a real piece of bravery for the time.” Guillaume Martin

The Butler Lee Daniels with Forest Whitaker, Oprah Winfrey (Ciné + Emotion, 13: 30) : “A story touching and subtle on the difficult journey of the Butler very rightly interpreted by Forest Whitaker. The film allows to pass through the american history through eight successive Presidents in the White House, while dealing with the oppression and discrimination of african-americans over the decades. Only regret, the film, is shunned by the Oscars, would have deserved a reward.” Pascal Muscarnera

Blade Runner by Ridley Scott with Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer (OCS Shock, 15.05) : “A classic of the SF bewitching, dream-like, entertaining, would you agree to a philosophical reflection on the notion of humanity. This power of fascination is also due to the mastery of Ridley Scott, the fantastic characters, without any manichaeism portrayed by Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer and Sean Young, and this aesthetic is striking, inspired by the film noir.” Guillaume Martin

True Grit Ethan Coen, Joel Coen with Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld (Arte, 20h55) : “If it is not one of the best films of the Coen, True Grit remains a solid western that shows how the two brothers are comfortable in all genres. The characters are crafted, the scenery beautiful (special mention to the scenes where it snows) and the plot simple but addictive. Jeff Bridges is perfect in the Marshal an alcoholic, just like Hailee Steinfeld as a girl determined, Josh Brolin as villain good villain and Matt Damon in wuss tying (which brings a lot of humor in the film).” Lawrence Schenck

Supercondriaque by Dany Boon with Dany Boon, Kad Merad (Ciné + Premier, 13: 30) : “By turning in derision the hypochondria, and all our little fears of everyday life, Dany Boon recidivism in the humour to be trans-generational, unifying, and if a little vulgar. Thanks to an alchemy found with her sidekick Kad Merad and to be a gallery of supporting roles that it is impossible to take influenza (Valérie Bonneton, Jérôme Commandeur, Stéphane De Groodt…). In short, “Supercondriaque” is a comedy that should be reimbursed by social Security !” Guillaume Martin

