TV program Monday, July 13 : our selection

ENTERTAINMENT. The Stars of hope, the mood of the Parisian firmament

Has 21 hours on the Comedy+. Necessarily, we have put five stars to this show. If one dared, one would like to even put nine, as the number of artists that the Parisian has been selected for inclusion in the promo, 2019, the Star of the hope, the humor. For the first time, the beating heart of the publishing among the new generation of the laughter, were gathered for a great evening.

Tour to europe in November 2019, is organized by one of our darlings, the clown, that the Lord Fraize, the first comedian to be awarded the label of the Star of hope, the mood of the “Parisian” in 2017. Around him, there is a parade of young talents. Each performer has six minutes, a kind of visiting card of the live. Paul Mirabel, ex-student of the most fun of France, opened the ball with his pace and the wall. Behind follow Doully and Aymeric Lompret, two “protected” Blanche Gardin.

The youngest of our selection, the ex-columnist of the “Petit Journal” Panagiotis Pascot, 21 years of age, it proves that there is artistic life after the television. In a record of stand-up, pure Stone Thévenoux distributes valves, such as that laughs. Benjamin Tranié puts you in the shoes of a peasant. Alexandra Pizzagali reveals a pen and a game actress to a high degree of accuracy. The duo ufo Ambrose and Xavier brings his brilliant touch absurd…

Everything is sprinkled with guests, amazing (shhh, it is not revealed not all…) of Agnes Reg, the sense of humor in the moment. A rain of stars.

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR : 5/5

“The Star of hope, humor, 2019 of the Parisian “of entertainment presented by Mr. Fraize. (1h30)

The DOCUMENTARY. The hair, the hair

A 20h50 on France 5. For nine years already, the likes of Nan, and you Must make the tour of France and detours all over Europe in search of unique experiences and clothes more or less in your size. The concept ? The tandem part naked and without money and you should achieve a goal – a "dream" – with the help of the people that you meet during your trip.

This best-of-nine-years of broadcast this Sunday night on France 5 allows you to see up to what point the adventures of the two accomplices are varied, ranging from the most homely to the most austere. Nan and Musts are redoubling their ingenuity to achieve ever more crazy : finding an English lord, a ride in a hot air balloon or on a private jet.

It is to find clothing, eat, sleep, or even find a travel buddy, Nan, and Must be forced to go and ring at the inhabitant. Many surprises and emotions that mark the rhythm of these meetings, which you can enjoy here the best moments.

EDITOR’S NOTE : 4/5

“Naked and in their underwear, subject : to know how to say thank you “, French documentary unreleased (2020) designed by Nans Thomassey and Guillaume Weaver-Sheep. (53 minutes)

A DRAMATIC COMEDY. Clooney on the cross

George Clooney pays tribute to a profession that does not kiss, journalism. DR

Has 20h55 in Arte. Three years after the unnoticed, " Confessions of a dangerous man ", George Clooney director chose to tell the story of the battle of a man of integrity, journalist Edward R. Murrow. "Good night, and good luck" : it is by these words that this pioneer of tv concluded its broadcast. In 1953, he was so appalled by the witch hunt – the committee on un-american activities of senator McCarthy looking for communist sympathizers, or is supposed to be such – that Murrow launched a sort of crusade in the CBS. In the name of truth, justice, he and his team were, to force stories, and the courage, by the discrediting of McCarthy.

The son of a journalist, George Clooney pays tribute to a profession that could not embrace, and to reserve a reflection on the power of television. The result is quite intelligent and served by amazing actors.

EDITOR’S NOTE : 4/5

“Good night and good Luck “, comedy-drama George Clooney (2005), with himself, David Strathairn, Patricia Clarckson, Robert Downey Jr… (1h33)

COMEDY. The manger madness

Has 21h05, in M6. Cartoonist of success and decided to start a family, Maude, 35 years of age, decided to dump Adrien, 40 years of age, his companion of immature. But she is forced to live with him in his apartment in paris. The child then has an idea to regain the love of his life : to assemble a nativity scene at home…

If the scenario turns out to be a bit predictable, laugh often exchanges between the previous two, ping-pong, that is, at times, rather cheesy, and it is softened by the children of the film. Finally, it can be moved when this comedy schoolboy returns to the romantic comedy.

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR : 3/5

“Daddy Cool “the French comedy of Maxime Govare (2017), with Vincent Elbaz, Laurence Arne, Grégory Fitoussi… (1h37)

MOVIE. You should not heat Bébel

Jean-Paul Belmondo in ” The Professional “, French movie by Georges Lautner. StudioCanal-Cerito Films/Les Films Ariane

Has 21h05 on France 3. Just a few small notes of music, of “Chi Mai” imagined by Ennio Morricone, disappeared on Monday at the age of 91 years and France 3 pays homage here, which immediately plunged into the atmosphere of the ” Professional “, Georges Lautner, released in 1981. A great success at the time, starring Jean-Paul Belmondo. Bébel remains untouchable at the box-office, as it is, almost, as her character Joss Beaumont, a secret agent tasked to run an african dictator, but fell by France after the cancellation of his mission. Related Post: Olympic games: more and more federations are opposed to go to Tokyo in July

Imprisoned, he escaped, he returns to Paris to take revenge and finish his mission, so that your destination is on an official visit. Almost thirty-five years later, we are happily gathered together with a Belmondo, the superhero of another time, tracked by the police. And this music, which was a tube at the time. In Art, it is also the score by Ennio Morricone that we’re going to celebrate through the repetition of the “it was a time… the revolution” to his accomplice and filmmaker Sergio Leone on Monday, at 20h55.

EDITOR’S NOTE : 4/5

“The Professional “, French movie by Georges Lautner (1981), with Jean-Paul Belmondo, Robert Hossein… (1: 45)

MOVIE. They’re crazy these Romans

Has 21h05 in W9. Back to basics, to the genesis of our national hero. We are in 1967 and our Asterix comes to life. The little Frenchman lives in his people of Armorica with his friend Obelix, while the Gaul was conquered by Caesar. The whole of Gaul ? No, on the contrary, Asterix and his friends to resist the roman legions thanks to a magic potion that makes them invincible Gauls. For those who have forgotten the beginnings of the adventures of the character, Uderzo and Goscinny, here’s a cartoon it’s pretty basic, but fast and without dead time.

As far as the images, whose quality can compete with the cartoons of today, it is the voices of Roger Carel or Stone Tornado that participate in the charm a little outdated now of the company. A good lead-in,” followed by “Asterix and the indians,” dating from 1994, at 22: 15 on the same string. Has to enjoy between large and small children.

NOTE FROM THE EDITOR : 3/5