TV program on Friday, may 15 : Happiness Therapy ” and ” Paranoia – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : the Oscar to Jennifer Lawrence, Claire Foy interned, a new vision of the youth of the cities, Robert Pattinson in the offender and the adaptation of a cult series.

Happiness Therapy David O. Russell with Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence (OCS Max, 13: 20 pm) : “No, the movie is not only for the beautiful Jennifer Lawrence in a white pants-tight, it is especially for the benefit of its actors, all of them more excellent than others, Bradley Cooper in the lead. Also of note is that this is surely the best role of Robert De Niro since… a long time ! David O. Russell avoids the pitfalls of romance in the rose water pompous to offer us a nice comedy-drama crazy, tense and caustic.” Vincent Formica

Paranoia directed by Steven Soderbergh with Claire Foy, Joshua Leonard (Ciné + Premier, 13: 30) : “Beyond the technical achievement (the film is entirely shot on the iPhone), Steven Soderbergh also makes us paranoid that her heroine embodied by the very talented Claire Foy. Throughout the film, the viewer wonders, doubts, changes his mind. This thriller well-led also allows you to ask questions about the concept of madness. “Laetitia Forhan

Gang of girls, Céline Sciamma with Karidja Touré, Assa Sylla (Ciné + Premier, 17: 45) : “This tender chronic social delivers to us a new vision and mesmerizing the youth of the cities, far away from stereotypes that have being regular about it. His heroines overflowing with vitality and spontaneity are evolving under the gaze delicate and benevolent, Céline Sciamma, a filmmaker who has made the choice of the minimalist dream-like in its staging.” Guillaume Martin

Good Time of Ben Safdie, Joshua Safdie with Robert Pattinson, Ben Safdie (OCS Shock, 20h40) : “A small film of gangsters (or film of the “small gangsters” since the characters in the movie are related to a crime the very “bottom of range”), which renews the genre by its originality and its staging, writing up perfectly the urgency in which is found the hero. Robert Pattinson is excellent in the offender determined. It is well accompanied by a slew of solid supporting roles and a night atmosphere very creepy.” Lawrence Schenck

Miami vice – Deux flics Miami de Michael Mann with Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx (Action, 21h) : “If the shooting has been particularly chaotic, Miami Vice offers several action scenes (the ones in the nightclub and shooting with the gang aryan) anthologiques that only Michael Mann has the secret. After Los Angeles (Heat and Collateral), the director filming brilliantly the city of Miami as an urban jungle as beautiful as it is violent.” Lawrence Schenck

