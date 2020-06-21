TV program Sunday, 21 June : 5 years of Reflection, and it was time – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : a romance tinged with fantasy, a cool 5-stars, Schwarzy as a hero, a little tired, a romantic comedy with action and comedy.

It was about time Richard Curtis with Domnhall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams (RTL9, 16: 35) : “Ten years after the now cult of Love Actually, director Richard Curtis advised That this was the time, a romance-tinged fantasy. And this mixture works quite well thanks to its duo main, Rachel McAdams and Domhall Gleeson, who infuses his character with a side of play (sometimes silly, I grant you) and a touch of madness. Never in the exuberance and always in the simplicity of the feelings, even when it comes to talk about the parent-child relationship, was the moment a bubble of happiness british that will have you looking at your life with much satisfaction. “Chaïma Tounsi

The longest Day by Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton, Bernhard Wicki, Gerd Oswald, and Darryl F. Zanuck Henry Fonda, John Wayne (OCS Giants, 17: 45) : “John Wayne, Richard Burton, Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, Bourvil, Arletty… The longest Day has a casting out of 5 stars, at the height of his ambition. This cool 3 hours is truly a masterpiece. Comprehensive Reconstitution of the normandy 44, scenes of epic battles… the work is a super-production of dante in all senses of the term. One of the best war movies of the story, enhanced by the fantastic music of the French master Maurice Jarre.” Vincent Formica

The End of days by Peter Hyams with Arnold Schwarzenegger Gabriel Byrne (Ciné + Frisson, 18h) : “Even if the scenario is enough signposted, the atmosphere was apocalyptic, that emerges from the film is nice, and Arnold Schwarzenegger pretty convincing as a hero a little tired. But the real surprise of the movie is Gabriel Byrne, terrifying in the role of the devil.” Lawrence Schenck

5 years of Reflection by Nicholas Stoller with Jason Segel, Emily Blunt (RTL9, 18h35) : “A priori, one might think that this is another romantic comedy american-centered in the life of a couple and their small annoyance. In the end, 5 years of reflection stands out for its humor rather irrelevant, your plot develops over a long period, and especially in its two main performers, Jason Segel and Emily Blunt are particularly endearing. Also worth noting is the presence of Chris Pratt in the friend of the hero, and also Rhys Ifans as the master practitioner of Krav Maga !” Lawrence Schenck

Spy by Paul Feig with Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham (TF1, 21h05) : “1st action-comedy Paul Feig, before moving on to the new female version of SOS Ghosts, the Spy is frankly successful. Melissa McCarthy’s picnic featured the regulars of the action films that are Jason Statham and Jude Law, who practice here, as well as his self-deprecating humor. Statham is hilarious as the agent of the tongue-in-cheek, who has lived in his life (with a nod to his filmography). A film that gives the sweet potato. A board to stay until the end of the scene post-generic…” Laetitia Forhan

And otherwise, among all the movies that pass, what is your favorite ?

What are you going to see this Sunday, June 21 ?

Find all the programs, go directly to the grid by clicking here.