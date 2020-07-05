TV program Sunday, July 5 : the objective and The Fantastic 4 and Silver Surfer – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Tonight : Kirk Douglas in a cool mythical, the end of the world, a police comedy with George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, and the super-heroes in the face of their sworn enemy.

Spartacus Trailer VO”,”duration”:164,”view_count”:20918,”added_at”:{“date”:”2012-11-29 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”meta”:{“genre_main_movie”:[{“name”:”Historique”,”id”:”13015″},{“name”:”Guerre”,”id”:”13014″},{“name”:”Romance”,”id”:”13024″},{“name”:”Biopic”,”id”:”13027″}],”id_main_movie”:5370,”image_main_movie”:”/medias/nmedia/18/64/34/30/19076686.jpg”,”localized_file_type”:”trailer”,”main_movie_type”:4002,”name_main_movie”:”Spartacus”,”nb_days_release_main_movie”:-21478,”release_date_main_movie”:{“date”:”1961-09-15 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”release_status_movie”:”Leave the room”,”trans_file_type”:”Strip-ad”},”relatedEntityDistributor”:”Park Circus France”,”relatedEntityDistributorId”:1000091702,”relatedEntityType”:”movie”,”relatedEntityTrackingIdentifier”:”5370-spartacus”,”relatedEntityTitle”:”Spartacus”,”relatedEntityId”:5370,”genres”:[{“id”:”13015″,”name”:”Historique”},{“id”:”13014″,”name”:”Guerre”},{“id”:”13024″,”name”:”Romance”},{“id”:”13027″,”name”:”Biopic”}],”relatedEntityUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci9mawxtl2zpy2hlzmlsbv9nzw5fy2zpbg09ntm3mc5odg1s”,”mediaUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci92awrlby9wbgf5zxjfz2vux2ntzwrpyt0xotq0mtg0nszjzmlsbt01mzcwlmh0bww=”}],”disablePreroll”:false,”disablePostroll”:false}”>

Spartacus by Stanley Kubrick, with Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier (Art, 21h) : “When Kubrick appropriates the codes of the peplum, the better to transcend… The result is a cool mythical to the glory of freedom that has marked forever the history of hollywood cinema. The charisma of Kirk Douglas and the opulence and the size of the ornaments are also much.” Guillaume Martin

2012 from Roland Emmerich with John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor (TF1, 21h05) : “Once again, Roland Emmerich plunges us into the full revelation. No alien this time, but a mayan prophecy predicting the end of the world… the characters live situations, all the more nightmarish than the others (earthquakes, disasters, floods, volcanic eruptions…) for the biggest pleasure of the spectator. It takes an evil pleasure to see John Cusack going out of your way to try to save his family. It is visually impressive, one has the impression of being in a big eight. We shudder, but we want more”. Laetitia Forhan

Out of reach directed by Steven Soderbergh with George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez (RTL9, 20: 50) : “Steven Soderbergh, signed in 1998, a police comedy kidnapped and orgasmic, in the excellent George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez. The staging is energetic, strong narrative, the participation of characters… the film is filled with the hand of his contract ! Also note the high quality of the supporting roles, Dennis Farina, Ving Rhames going through Michael Keaton, resuming his role of the cop, held in Jackie Brown”. Vincent Formica

The Fantastic 4 and Silver Surfer by Tim Story Jessica Alba, Chris Evans (France 4, 21h05) : “If the special effects are quite successful, the scenario is almost non-existent and the characters are somewhat iconic. Chris Evans has done well to sign on for Captain America and leave the character of the Torch. Wait for the computer to restart ! “Laetitia Forhan

And otherwise, among all the movies that pass, what is your favorite ?

What are you going to see this Sunday 5 of July ?

Find all the programs, go directly to the grid by clicking here.