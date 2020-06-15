TV program Sunday, June 14 : Obsession and The Mummy – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : a classic of Alfred Hitchcock, a thriller thriller, a blockbuster family, Benoît Poelvoorde in Dany Boon and Kristen Stewart into a princess of a fairy tale.

Death to the kits of Alfred Hitchcock with Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint (TCM Cinema, 14: 45) : “Nearly 70 years after its release, death to the kits remains one of the most well-known works of Hitchcock. The sequence of the attack of the plane in a corn field and the stage of climbing on Mount Rushmore are part of the History of the 7th Art. A bit like a Jason Bourne, Cary Grant, flanked by his phlegm legendary, is found in the heart of a conspiracy, stalked by a horde of enemies that want him the skin. Despite a few lengths, the plot is well-crafted, with everything you need action, suspense and humor.” Pascal Muscarnera

Obsession by Brian de Palma with Cliff Robertson, Geneviève Bujold (Ciné + Club, 20: 50) : “Brian De Palma was one of his greatest films in 1977 with the Obsession, thriller or suspense worthy of the master of the genre, Alfred Hitchcock. The film is a sort of revisit of a Cold Sweat, taking even the favourite composer of Hitch Bernard Herrmann, delivering here a partition mesmerizing. Also note that DePalma has co-written the screenplay with Paul Schrader, writer of Taxi Driver, dynamitant the cinematic codes in the midst of the New Hollywood.” Vincent Formica

The Mummy by Stephen Sommers with Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz (TF1 Series, Movies, 21h) : “He has been quite criticized by the press upon its release in spite of its commercial success ($416 million of revenue !), it must nevertheless be recognized that the film is effective to the radius of blockbusters family. The special effects are quality, the adventurous spirit was working well, and Brendan Fraser is perfectly in place through this character as funny as daredevil recalling a little Indiana Jones.” Lawrence Schenck

Nothing to declare by Dany Boon with Dany Boon, Benoît Poelvoorde (TF1, 21h05) : “This is certainly not the comedy of the century but Nothing to report works quite well, especially thanks to Boon and Poelvoorde, a duo of actors at the verve tasty. The film also plays on the register of the black humour and the old rivalry of the franco-belgian, which is not displeasing to us. As a bonus, a nice cast of supporting roles hilarious François Damiens or Bouli Lanners.” Vincent Formica

Snow white and the huntsman from Rupert Sanders with Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth (6ter, 21h05) : “An excellent entertainment, which sometimes lacks subtlety, but which fulfills its contract in us delivering a good dose of adrenaline. Kristen Stewart brings her dose of petillance and sensuality in the skin of Snow White, Charlize Theron, cruel, dark, and brown, delivers a remarkable performance, and Chris Hemsworth brings his charisma badass as a hunter brandishing his big axe. The atmosphere heroic fanatasy created by Rupert Sanders, this film works very well and brings a lot of images of enchanting and scenes of bravery.” Vincent Formica

And otherwise, among all the movies that pass, what is your favorite ?

What are you going to watch this Sunday, June 14 ?

