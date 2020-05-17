TV program Sunday, may 17 : Hostile and Ted – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : the Oscar for the best film 2017, the fraternal bond by Klapisch, a teddy bear trash, a large western contemporary and a stuffing squeaky Bertrand Blier.

Moonlight Barry Jenkins with Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes (OCS City, 18: 50) : “The touching portrait of a young man who tries to find her place in a difficult environment, between mother addict and harassment in school. Barry Jenkins presents a tender look on his trio of Chiron, the three actors of light in this sad world depicted with delicacy. The swirling opening takes us, the soft final us captures. And regardless of the kerfuffle at the Oscars, it is largely overshadowed by the beauty of the film.” Caroline Langlois

What binds us by Cédric Klapisch, with Pio Marmai, Ana Girardot (France 2, 21h) : “It is not a great vintage in the career of Klapisch, a good thought which could nicely grow old with time. Usually used to restore the excitement of urban or a certain scent of adventure, the producer delivers to us here a work asked breathable rurality and querying the strength of the fraternal bond is sometimes distended by the distance. We welcome the passage of a concern for renewal in the choice of casting thanks to a trio invigorating formed by Pio Marmai, Ana Girardot and François Civil.” Guillaume Martin

Ted from Seth MacFarlane with Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis (OCS Max, 20h40) : “We all wanted to have a teddy bear that speaks, if, in addition, he is an alcoholic, boisterous, cynical and completely crossed out, then it’s the foot ! Ted is a comedy, sarcastic, ultra-corrosive directed by Seth McFarlane unleashed and brat. Too bad the outcome is if consensual, which does not, however, well laugh in front of the adventures of this ugly stuffed subversive.” Vincent Formica

Hostile by Scott Cooper with Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike (Canal +, 21h05) : “Every shot, every scene, every look, every landscape seems to be just in Hostile. A perfect mastery, this western redeemer of Scott Cooper is an earthquake of great magnitude. In a few words and everything in interiority, Christian Bale delivers once again a performance giant. A great movie.” Caroline Langlois

Buffet froid by Bertrand Blier with Gérard Depardieu, Jean Carmet (C8, 21h05) : “Cold Buffet is one of the best films of the master Bertrand Blier ! The confrontation of the trio is awesome Depardieu Jean Carmet, Bernard Blier remains a top film, magnified by the look cynical, absurd, and burlesque of the filmmaker. He handles the dark humour as a person in this farce squeaky. Don’t miss the beginning with this opening sequence is both hilarious and cold, between Gege and Michel Serrault, on a dock of the RER. Worship !” Vincent Formica

