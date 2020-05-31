TV program Sunday, may 31 : Gran Torino and The Patriot – News, Cine

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : a blockbuster history, 2 film signed Clint Eastwood, a romantic comedy with Sandra Bullock and a satire of police of colonialism.

The Patriot, the path of freedom by Roland Emmerich with Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger (OCS Shock, 13.10) : “Produced in 2000, this blockbuster historical remains always effective, led by Mel Gibson at the top, sublimated by the camera of Roland Emmerich. The filmmaker has succeeded in giving an epic feel to the battle scenes, violent and fascinating. Special Mention to the late Heath Ledger in the skin of the son’s brave heroes camped by Gibson and frenchy Tcheky Karyo in a military officer.” Vincent Formica

Letters from Iwo Jima by Clint Eastwood with Ken Watanabe, Kazunari Ninomiya (TCM Cinema, 16: 10) : “A few months after the Memory of our fathers, Clint Eastwood unveils the other for his diptych on the battle of Iwo Jima : the japanese version. Written by Paul Haggis and Iris Yamashita this vision, japan is gorgeous. One might fear a bias, but it is not. Clint Eastwood makes a real tribute to the soldiers of the two camps, the result is an ode to peace and the absurdity of war. A great movie.” Laetitia Forhan

Gran Torino Clint Eastwood, with Clint Eastwood, Bee Vang (TCM Cinema, 20: 50) : “Grandpa Clint Eastwood is in better shape than ever in this Gran Torino is a masterpiece of the staging is remarkable. Filled with scenes of worship and of the aftershocks that tremble, the film comes to shock, move us, make us laugh and, eventually, make us think. The duo of Clint with a young boy persecuted remains at the same time a peak of tension and black humor.” Vincent Formica

The Proposal Anne Fletcher with Sandra Bullock Ryan Reynolds (TF1, 21h05) : “A romantic comedy to the american unpretentious as you like. The duo consisting of Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds works very well. We know, of course, that the two protagonists will eventually fall into the arms of one another, but the film is followed with a lot of fun. A few memorable moments worth including the detour : I think the theft of the dog and all the sequences with Betty White.” Pascal Muscarnera

Coup de torchon by Bertrand Tavernier with Philippe Noiret, Isabelle Huppert (C8, 21h05) : “New collaboration between the director and the actor, Bertrand Tavernier once again offers a golden role, Philippe Noiret. This last one is perfect in this character of the police force (as surprising as unpredictable) in a small town african who becomes a murderer because he can no longer bear not to be taken seriously. Located in the Africa of the 1930s, Coup de torchon is also a satire maline of colonialism.” Lawrence Schenck

And otherwise, among all the movies that pass, what is your favorite ?

What are you going to watch this Sunday, may 31st ?

