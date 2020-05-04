TV program – The 7 must-see tv this week: A star is born, Harry Potter and the order of the Phoenix, Twilight chapter 2: temptation…

Quarantine forces, in collaboration with Teleboy, and while the cinemas are closed until further notice, we will present you every Monday the 7 must-see to discover on television, live or in replay from your living room.







Classic revisited by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper | Monday, may 4 at 20:25 | RTS 1

Star gone from the scene country, Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) has done his time. Exhausted, addicted to the pills and the drink, the life scours the sandstone of its depravities. One evening, he met the talented and alluring Ally (Lady Gaga), a cabaret singer. Instantly under the spell, an intense relationship between them and their meeting could well change the course of their respective careers.

Daniel Radcliffe and Imelda Staunton

5th installment of the saga Harry Potter | Friday, 8 may at 20:50 | RTS 2

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) began his fifth year of study at Hogwarts. From the first hours of the course, he understands that Miss Shadow (Imelda Staunton), new professor of defense against the forces of Evil, do not intend to let him act in his own way. Unable to stand idly by, Harry, accompanied by Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), convinces his comrades to join him to create a secret army. It will be for wizards to fight tirelessly to prevent the return of Voldemort. Also, Harry remained convinced that a traitor lurks in the corridors of the castle. In the shadow, the evil biding his time.

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, and Taylor Lautner

Second installment of the great saga vampire | Monday, may 4 at 23:10 | W9

After an evening that has turned into a nightmare with his fellow vampires, Edward (Robert Pattinson) breaks up with Bella (Kristen Stewart) to protect her against her instincts, predators, and swears to disappear from her life. Delivered to a deep despair, the young girl runs after the danger and engages in risqué games, during which Edward appears to him in visions. The love of his life is no longer there to protect it is to Jacob (Taylor Lautner), his best friend, faithful and discrete, which takes the pretty high school girl under his protection. But Bella, while discovering the ambiguity of their feelings, understands that Jacob belongs to a dangerous species, that of the werewolves.

Also note that Twilight, chapitre 3 : hesitation will be broadcast on W9 Monday, may 4 at 21:05.

George Clooney and Sandra Bullock

Classic from director Alfonso Cuarón | Thursday, 7 may at 21:15 | TMC

On a mission aboard the shuttle Explorer, astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) and dr. Ryan Stone (Sandra Bullock), an expert in the medical engineering, leaving of the device to perform repairs on the Hubble telescope. Kowalski is an astronaut veteran; Stone, she, performs her first mission in space. Soon, the one and the other are caught in a gigantic storm of debris from the destruction of a satellite. Unable to return to Explore, they start to drift. At 600 km above the Earth, they no longer have any contact with Houston and the level of oxygen drops precipitously.

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Cult Film with Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze | Sunday, 10 may at 21:05 | TF1

The summer of 1963. Dr. Jake Houseman has left New York to spend three weeks in a vacation club with his wife Marjorie and their two daughters. The youngest, nicknamed Baby (Jennifer Grey), is simply bored. But one evening, while out walking not far from the buildings reserved to the staff, she discovers an amazing sight. In a large room, the monitors have organized a huge party. The beer flows, the music plays, and the dancers are caught in a frenzy of sensual as Baby had never seen. This is the “Dirty Dancing”. Carried away by the rhythm, Baby the dance and falls under the spell of Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), professor of dance.

Note that for the lovers of Patrick SwayzeFrance 2 will broadcast “Point Break” Sunday at 23:15.

Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson

Adapted from the new hit of the New York Times | Thursday, 7 may to 21:05 | France 3

August Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a little boy born with a malformation of the face that has so far prevented to go to a regular school. Today, he comes back in CM2 to the school of his district. This is the beginning of a human adventure out of the ordinary. Everyone in his family, among his new classmates, and the entire city, will be faced with his own limitations, his generosity of heart, or in his narrowness of mind. The extraordinary adventure of Auggie will eventually unite the people around him. With Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts.

Anna Mouglalis and Mathieu Demy

A tale in the Navajo | Tuesday, may 5 at 21:05 | RTS 2

The trio loved, a long time ago, hopelessly, madly, jealously. Ten years have passed since their last tango with Jade (Anna Mouglalis), yet Alex (Vincent Bonillo) and Bernardo (Mathieu Demyrespond urgently to his call and landed in the United States, in the territory of the Navajos, to visit Esmeralda Arizonienne. One will leave wife and children, the other three times nothing of a life cut short by the loves of yesteryear. Jade has a daughter (Ruby Matenko) and a new to announce.

