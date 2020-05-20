TV program – The 7 must-see tv this week: Harry Potter and the deathly hallows, The dark hours, Wonder woman…

Each Monday, in partnership with Teleboy, find our selection of 7 films must-see to discover on television, live or in replay from your living room.







© Jack English – 2017 FOCUS FEATURES LLC.

Performance got an oscar to Gary Oldman | Monday, 18 may at 20:45 | RTS 1

On may 10, 1940, Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman), 65 years old, is appointed as the emergency Prime minister after the resignation of Neville Chamberlain. And this in a european context, the dramatic marked by the successive defeats of the Allies in the face of nazi troops and by the disaster of Dunkirk, where the british army is to be found in the inability to be evacuated. While the threat of invasion of the Uk by Hitler and that 200 000 british soldiers were trapped at Dunkirk, Churchill discovers that his own party plotting against him and that even his king, George VI, is very skeptical about his ability to perform the heavy task before him.

© 2010 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC

The seventh and penultimate installment of the Harry Potter film series | Thursday, 21 may at 20:50 | RTS 2

At the end of the previous episode of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and the half-blood Prince was Professor Albus Dumbledore. With now of evil powers, the horrible Lord Voldemort can finally take control of the ministry of Magic and Hogwarts. In flight after having been attacked twice by the Death Eaters, Harry Potter finds support from Ron and Hermione, who will not delay to lend a hand in order to find and destroy the remaining 4 Horcruxes, the secret to immortality of Lord Voldemort.

Note, also, that “Harry Potter and the deathly hallows – part 2” will be to discover Friday, 22 may at 20:50 on the RTS 2.

© 2015 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Gal Gadot embodies the mythical heroine | Saturday, 23 may at 22:15 | RTS 1

High on the paradise island of Themyscira, hidden in the middle of the world of men, Diana (Gal Gadot) grows up under the eye protector of his mother, queen Hippolyta. Trained by her aunt Antiope, she quickly became a warrior of extraordinary, unconscious of its immense powers. When the pilot Steve Trevor crashes near their island, pursued by the Germans, Diana is confronted for the first time to the horror of the human world : the First world War. Convinced that she is able to put an end to it, she goes with Steve (Chris Pine), armed with her idealism and a powerful sword, convinced that she can stop the war.

In selection at Cannes in 2012 | Monday, 18 may at 21:24 | TV5 Monde

Without money or training, Ali (Matthias Schoenaerts) leaves the north of France in the company of her 5 year old son to move in with her sister and her brother-in-law, who live meanly in Antibes. After having found a first job as bouncer of the box, this guy beefy and taciturn, a boxer in his spare time, made the acquaintance of the attractive Stephanie (Marion Cotillardafter a brawl on the dance floor. Some time later, while Ali engages in fighting illegal organized by the gypsies to earn his crust, the trainer of killer whales on the send a reply either. Meanwhile, it had to be amputated 2 legs up to the knee, following a terrible accident.

Winner of the Palme d’or at Cannes in 2017 | Monday, 18 may at 20:50 | Arte

Divorced father and curator of a prestigious museum of contemporary art, ChristianClaes Bang) is a man sure of himself. Then he prepared a large exhibition around The Square, a facility’s design encourages the visitor to question the altruism and solidarity, his life will take a turn catastrophic. Between a stolen wallet, a promotional video controversy, an american journalist unpredictable (Elisabeth Moss) and a gala dinner which turns into a disaster, Christian is going to hell.

© 2013 – Twentieth Century Fox

The great adventure family | Thursday, 21 may at 21:15 | TMC

Still, chicken and funny, Blu, the macaw blue Rio is back for new adventures. Now living in Rio, where he founded a family with Perla, Blu is forced by the latter to take a good day their 3 children in the middle of amazon forest in search of their ancestors and to discover what it means to live like a real parrot. Once installed in the middle of the jungle, this family very urban will have to deal with an unscrupulous character with cure of tropical deforestation.

Blockbuster Roland Emmerich | Sunday, 24 may at 21:05 | TF1

Suite to a job interview for a position as bodyguard to the President (Jamie FoxxUnited States at the end of which he was not retained, a former cop named John Cale (Channing Tatum) discovers, in the company of her daughter, the scenes of the White House with an event as tragic as it is unexpected: terrorists armed to the teeth, have taken to attack the residence of the u.s. President and threatens to blow everything up. It was then that John Cale manages to pretend to be a tourist of passage and attempts to save his country from the disaster.

