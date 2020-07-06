TV program – The 7 must-see tv this week: Jurassic Park 2, Mary, American Gangster…

As every Monday, check out the 7 must-see to discover on television this week, live or on playback of your living room.









The second installment of a saga of legend | Tuesday, July 7 at 21:05 | TF1

Four years after the terrible fiasco of his Jurassic Park, billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenboroughwe remember Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblumto inform them of your new project. On a deserted island, next to the park, to live in the freedom of hundreds of dinosaurs of all sizes and all species. These are the descendants of cloned animals in the laboratory. At first reluctant, Ian decides to join the doctor when he learns that his girlfriend is part of the scientific expedition. Ignores that another shipment that does not have the same goals is also on the road.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









Drama with Chris Evans | Monday, July 6 at 20:50 | RTS 1

Since the tragic death of his sister, Frank Adler (Chris Evanspupil of his niece, Mary (Mckenna Grace), 7 years. Mary is not a girl like any other: she is immensely talented, with a gift out of the ordinary for mathematics. Determined to offer you in spite of everything, to live a normal life, Frank decides to finally get in a regular school. But very soon, Mary is discovered by his master, while his grandmother is fighting for custody of the child and allows him to devote his life as a prodigy with mathematics.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









Classic Ridley Scott | Tuesday, July 7 at 22:20 | France Ô

The beginning of the 1970s, the city of New York. Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) has lived for twenty years in the shadow of the Godfather of black people in Harlem, Bumpy Johnson, who is, in fact, his bodyguard and confidant. When his boss dies of a heart attack, Luke ensures silence and the succession does not take long to reveal his leadership, his entrepreneurial vision and his extreme prudence, taking for auxiliaries to their brothers and cousins, and to keep a low profile. Unknown to the police as well as the highest levels of the Cosa Nostra, Luke is organising, with the complicity of officials with headquarters in Vietnam, a true air bridge, and any and had the whole hundreds of kilos of raw heroin, which is sold at a low price

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









Johnny Depp is the personification of a gangster | Sunday, 12 July at 23:10 | TF1

Boston, 1975. The FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) convinces the irish boy James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp) collaborate with the federal agency to eliminate a common enemy: the Italian mafia. The film tells the true story of this unholy alliance that has degenerated and allowed Whitey to evade justice, to consolidate his power and establish himself as one of the thugs, the most formidable of Boston and the most powerful of the united States.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









Lara Croft with Alicia Vikander | Saturday, 11 July at 20:55 | RTS 1

Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander), Of 21 years, works as a bicycle race, and of all the East End of London to pay the bills. It is the sole operator of the empire Croft and the valkyries he preach to the new to succeed his father (Dominic West). Seven years have passed since his death, but convinced of his survival, she refuses and goes to visit the grave of the legendary queen Himiko, to solve his last puzzle.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









Historic Film of Raoul Peck | Sunday, 12 July at 22:00 | RTS 2

1844, of any party, to a Europe in crisis, the workers, the first victims of the “industrial Revolution”, seek to organize themselves in front of a “capital” frantic that devours everything in its path. Karl Marx (August Diehl), a journalist and a philosopher, young man of 26 years, victim of the censorship of Germany, repressive, fled to Paris with his wife, Jenny, where they will make a decisive encounter: Friedrich Engels, the son rebelled by a wealthy German industrialist. Smart, bold and daring, these three young people decide that the philosophers have only interpreted the world, while the goal is the change.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









Biopic about a legend in song | Sunday, 12 July at 22:15 | TMC

Born in Egypt to a French father administrator of the Suez canal and an Italian mother, Claude François (Jérémie Renier) has suffered in his childhood of authoritarianism paternal. Expelled at the time of the nationalization of the canal in 1956, his family lives in poverty in Monaco and then Nice. Claude found a job as a drummer (the tombs) in an orchestra, much to the chagrin of his father, who is house hunting. His big dream is to be a singer, nothing could stop him, and above all, not the failures. His career really begins with the impresario Paul Lederman (Benoît Magimel) that makes him realize the importance of keeping the duration (constant innovation) and to cultivate his image as a “heart-to-take”, with its female audience. Connects the tubes, the tours, the women, in the same spirit of eternal dissatisfied.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy