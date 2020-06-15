TV program – The 7 must-see tv this week: the Lord of The rings: the two towers, I’m not your black Baby Driver…

As every Monday, check out the 7 must-see to discover on television this week, live or on playback of your living room.









The Second part of the saga | Tuesday, 16 June at 21:05 | TF1

After the death of Boromir and the disappearance of Gandalf, the Community has been divided into three. Lost in the hills of Emyn Muil, Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) discover they are being followed by Gollum (Andy Serkis), a versatile creature corrupted by the Ring. Promises to bring the Hobbits to the Black Gate of Mordor. Through Middle-Earth, Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen), Legolas (Orlando Bloom), and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) on the way to Rohan, the beleaguered kingdom of Theoden. This former great king, manipulated by the spy of Saruman (Christopher Lee), the sinister Snake-Tongue, is now fallen under the dominion of the evil magician. Eowyn (Miranda Otto), the niece of the king, recognizes Aragorn as a leader of men.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









The book unfinished business by James Baldwin | Tuesday, 16 June at 22:15 | Art

From 1979 until his death in 1987, the american writer James Baldwin he worked on the book of Remember This House, about the murder of their friends Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King and Malcolm X. A work in progress, of which the director Raoul Peck inspired to trace the social and political struggles of African-Americans in the last decades.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









Case of the film of the director Edgar Wright | Monday, 15 June at 23:00 | C8

To pay a debt, Baby (Ansel Elgort) turned in the driver’s preferred Doc (Kevin Spacey), a gangster who arranged the robbery of a bank. His talent outside pair to allow the villains to escape the police all the time. Then he falls in love with a waitress called Debora (Lily James) and I think I finally finished with the Doc, he imposes one last mission: a robbery especially risky with Bats, Darling (Eiza Gonzalez) and Partner (Jon Hamm). The operation quickly takes a sharp turn for the catastrophic, leading to the Baby in a deadly run.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









Judi Dench embodies her Majesty Victoria | Monday, 15 June at 20:40 | RTS 1

The film tells the extraordinary true story of an unlikely relationship at the end of the reign, the marking of the Queen Victoria (Judi Dench). When Abdul Karim (Ali Fazal), a young employee, made the trip from India to attend the jubilee of queen Victoria, he was surprised that he granted the favors of the Queen. While the second question about the difficulties inherent in his long reign, the two characters form an unlikely alliance, giving proof of great loyalty to one another that the family of the Queen will do anything to destroy it. As the friendship deepens, your Majesty, the Victory is his joy, and his humanity, and realizes through new eyes that the world is in profound mutation.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









Classic Tim Burton | Wednesday, 17 June at 22:45 | RTS 2

Newly installed in a small and lovely home in Connecticut, a young couple, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis), have a serious car accident that causes them to pass from life to death. Reduced to the status of ghosts returning to their home, they have the unpleasant surprise of seeing invested a couple of days later by a relative of the inhabitants of the city stress and noisy. Decided to do a run of this family of mads, the fire of Maitland is committed to make them the fear inspired by the ancient spells that can be terrible… But nothing. Discouraged, the couple seeks the services of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a “bio-exorcist” freakish and vulgar.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









Duel of the titans | Saturday, 20 June at 22:55 | RTS 1

18 months after the confrontation titanic between Superman (Henry Cavill) and Zod who destroyed Metropolis, the city seeks to live with this superman among them. Considered as a semi-god by some, Superman awakens fear in others, to the point of seeing a commission of inquiry be open to the Senate to determine the role it should take in the world. Convinced that this man who came, in addition, is a potential enemy, capable of bringing humanity to its fate, Bruce Wayne, alias Batman (Ben Affleck) is determined to stop it by their own means, regardless of the cost. But the millionaire crazy Lex takes advantage of this growing hatred between the two super-heroes to start their own war.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy









In search of female desire | Thursday, 18 June at 23:20 | RTS 1

Damascus, march 2011. The revolution begins to rumble. Nahla (Manal Issa) is a young woman of 25 years, divided between his desire for freedom and the hope of leaving the country, thanks to the arranged marriage with Samir, a Syrian expatriate in the united States. But Samir prefers to have a younger sister, Myriam, tamer. Nahla is close to its new neighbor, the museum of Madame Jiji, who has just arrived in the building to open a brothel.

Watch the trailer

To discover in Teleboy

On the train, in the kitchen, at work, or in your living room, Teleboy offers you a television experience complete on your PC, tablet, smartphone or television. You want to try? As a user, Cineman, and with the code CINEMAN20you get a free Teleboy MAX – value of 39 CHF – for 2 months. Get your free trial subscription!

This may also be of interest to you: