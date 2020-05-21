TV program Thursday 21 may : Drive and Gothika – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : the 3rd part of a saga lively, Ryan Gosling in the driver mutique, a classic of the comedy popular French Astérix animated and a fantasy thriller.

Shrek the third Chris Miller, Raman Hui (Canal + Family, 19.20) : “Well that below the first 2 components, Shrek the third, we made all the same to pass an excellent moment of relaxation with scenes of anthology (the death of the king). Chaining of nods to various fairy tales and cinematic references, the 3rd part will enchant both small and great.” Laetitia Forhan

Drive by Nicolas Winding Refn with Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan (OCS Shock, 20h40) : “Nicolas Winding Refn had already made his mark with the trilogy Pusher and the incredible biopic Bronson, sitting on his fame on the side of the circles moviegoers. In 2011, the director imposes on the international stage with Drive, a thriller ultra-efficient in which the action is filmed intelligently. With a true mastery of rhythm, the filmmaker never does drop the voltage, and leads us into a world of unheard-of violence, sublimated by its photography and its unique (unique to NWR) and its BO electric (the tube Nightcall Kavinsky in the head, instantly cult). Not to mention of course Ryan Gosling, so handsome in his jacket scorpion and the hands dirty, spotless in the skin of this character mutique, impressive control and expressiveness subtle.” Caroline Langlois

The tall Blond with one black shoe by Yves Robert with Pierre Richard, Jean Rochefort (Ciné + Famiz, 20: 50) : “If it is a classic of the popular comedy French with Pierre Richard that he must have seen, it is this fantasy drôlissime Yves Robert, cute in more ways than one ! For the cocasserie situations, the genius of the casting (Jean Carmet and Jean Rochefort excellent supporting roles)… and the famous dress “Clear-to-Buttocks” of Mireille Darc.” Guillaume Martin

Asterix and the Indians of Gerhard Hahn (Gulli, 21h) : “If this cartoon is less known than the movies on the famous little hero Gauls, it remains very pleasant to look at. The spirit of the comic-strip is fully adhered to, particularly at the level of the humor, and the drawings are simple but neat. (Re)discover !” Lawrence Schenck

Gothika by Mathieu Kassovitz with Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr. (Syfy, 21h) : “If the whole is a bit already seen and the twist end disappointing, it is clear that the staging of Mathieu Kassovitz manages to create a tension in some, making of Gothika a nice thriller. Halle Berry is perfect as the heroine alone against all and some scenes, like the bridge, are really scary.” Lawrence Schenck

