TV program Thursday 7 may : Magnolia and SuperGrave – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : a comedy with Daniel Auteuil and José Garcia, a teen movie cult, Tom Cruise guru TV, a polar belgian and Joaquin Phoenix in boss night club.

After you… of Pierre Salvadori Daniel Auteuil, José Garcia (France 2, 14h) : “You like the schoolboy humor, but you have a sudden urge of subtlety and grace ? Pierre Salvadori is the film for you. A comedy almost perfect, a little happy, a little sad.” Vincent Garnier

SuperGrave Greg Mottola with Jonah Hill, Michael Cera (Ciné + Famiz, 15h) : “Attention, comedy and worship ! Supergrave explodes everything in its path with its hilarious characters, from Michael Cera to Jonah Hill, passing by Bill Hader, Seth Rogen and Emma Stone. Special Mention to Christopher Mintz-Plasse in the skin of Fogell/McLovin ! The film is a pool of replicas cults, gags schoolboy wacky and sequences of comedy, perfectly paced by the tape to Judd Apatow. THE teen comedy’s ultimate over the last 10 years !” Vincent Formica

Magnolia by Paul Thomas Anderson with Tom Cruise, William H. Macy (Ciné + Premier, 15: 15) : “The choral film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson is a masterpiece of rare intensity, subversive and disturbing. Tom Cruise finds one of his best roles, that of a young guru of the TV ambitious and seductive. His “respect the cock” dropped to his audience at the beginning of the movie remains a great time, enhanced by the music from 2001, a space Odyssey ! Special Mention to William H. Macy, poignant loser awkward, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, brilliant in the skin of a nurse dedicated. Not to be missed !” Vincent Formica

Bullhead Michael R. Roskam, with Matthias Schoenaerts, Jeroen Perceval (Ciné + Frisson, 18: 45) : “Certainly the best polar of the year 2012. Intriguing, dark, original, funny sometimes, “Bullhead” is also true for its lead actor, Matthias Schoenaerts, perfect in the skin of this character brutal and bruised.” Lawrence Schenck

The Night belongs to us by James Gray, with Joaquin Phoenix, Mark Wahlberg (13th Street, 20h55) : “If The Night belongs to us don rises not to the level almost unequalled in The Yards, the film is excellent, polar with several big advantages. Starting with the sumptuous photography signed Joaquín Baca-Asay, the scenario with multiple unexpected twists, or even Joaquin Phoenix, impeccable as always in this role is complex and ambiguous.” Lawrence Schenck

