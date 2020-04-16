TV program Thursday, April 16 : 3 Billboards, and Gangs of New York – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : Michel White inlays, a mother wants to avenge the death of his daughter, a thriller effective, a great historical film and a deep dive into drug cartels.

Come with me, I live with a girlfriend Trailer VF”,”duration”:152,”view_count”:16727,”added_at”:{“date”:”2012-11-20 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”meta”:{“genre_main_movie”:[{“name”:”Comu00e9die”,”id”:”13005″}],”id_main_movie”:15704,”image_main_movie”:”/medias/nmedia/18/62/84/64/18655231.jpg”,”localized_file_type”:”trailer”,”main_movie_type”:4002,”name_main_movie”:”Come with me, I live with a girlfriend”,”nb_days_release_main_movie”:-14323,”release_date_main_movie”:{“date”:”1981-01-28 00:00:00.000000″,”timezone_type”:3,”timezone”:”Europe/Paris”},”release_status_movie”:”Exit room”,”trans_file_type”:”trailers”},”relatedEntityDistributor”:”UGC Ph”,”relatedEntityDistributorId”:524,”relatedEntityType”:”movie”,”relatedEntityTrackingIdentifier”:”15704-viens_chez_moi_j_habite_chez_une_copine”,”relatedEntityTitle”:”Come with me, I live with a girlfriend”,”relatedEntityId”:15704,”genres”:[{“id”:”13005″,”name”:”Comu00e9die”}],”relatedEntityUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci9mawxtl2zpy2hlzmlsbv9nzw5fy2zpbg09mtu3mdquahrtba==”,”mediaUrl”:”ACraHRACr0cDovL3d3dy5hbGxvY2luZS5mci92awrlby9wbgf5zxjfz2vux2ntzwrpyt0xotqznjeynczjzmlsbt0xntcwnc5odg1s”}],”disablePreroll”:false,”disablePostroll”:false}”>

Come with me, I live with a friend of Patrice Leconte with Michel Blanc, Bernard Giraudeau (France 2, 13h55) : “Escaped as” Tanned “, the tandem Leconte / White has continued to make sparks with this comedy hilarious that feels good the reckless and the muflerie. Their merit, it is also able to capture the air of the time – the crisis, the suburbs, the doing – with replicas deliciously biting. A review finally, for Giraudeau, his angel face and his cool attitude.” Guillaume Martin

3 Billboards, The Signs of the vengeance of Martin McDonagh with Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell (Ciné + Premier, 15.05) : “The director of the strippers Bons Baisers de Bruges and 7 Psychopaths continues in its momentum with 3 Billboards. A drama of biting on a woman seeking to avenge the death of his daughter by challenging the impotence of the police of his small town. Frances McDormand shines in the spotlight as usual. At his side, Sam Rockwell delivers a performance great. All the two have not stolen their many rewards. It is both heartbreaking, violent and funny, in the vein of a good Coen.” Caroline Langlois

10 Cloverfield Lane from Dan Trachtenberg with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman (Ciné + Frisson, 20: 50) : “Mysterious project related to the expanded universe created by the production company of J. J. Abrams (Bad Robot) on Cloverfield, 10 Cloverfield Lane, this is less a thriller effective that has been able to spare the suspense : Why Mary Elizabeth Winstead is it locked up and that he wants John Goodman ? What danger lurks outside ? The talented Dan Trachtenberg offers here a carefully produced and sometimes claustrophobique that will appeal to fans of the genre.” Chaïma Tounsi

Gangs of New York Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis (OCS Max, 14h) : “If Gangs of New York has some points, “low”, preventing it to be in the best Scorsese (the choice of Leonardo DiCaprio for the principal role, and the final sequence too messy), it remains a great historical film that has benefited from significant resources. Among the two things that particularly merit a visit : the service was amazing, Daniel Day-Lewis who portrays a terrifying gang leader, and the opening scene in the snow as beautiful as it is violent.” Lawrence Schenck

Savages by Oliver Stone with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Taylor Kitsch (Action, 15h02) : “Despite an end to be disappointing, this film is a dive terribly effective in the universe of the drug cartels. Staging delusional, scenes, shock, charismatic characters and terrifying at the image of those compounds by Salma Hayek and Benicio Del Toro… Really, Oliver Stone has found his biting !” Guillaume Martin

And otherwise, among all the movies that pass, what is your favorite ?

What are you going to watch this Thursday, April 16 ?

To find all programs, go directly to the grid by clicking here.