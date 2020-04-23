TV program Thursday, April 23 : official Lies and Peter Rabbit – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : Stallone in a role for worship, an action thriller, a comedy of Albert Dupontel, Jean Dujardin in the Russian spy and the adaptation of a work of Beatrix Potter.

Rambo by Ted Kotcheff with Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna (Ciné + Frisson, 13h25) : “Stallone has to everything to Rocky and Rambo, this is part of the evidence. Nevertheless, it is always good to remember that this film is not, as the opus 2 and 3, in a logic of pure entertainment. It is rather the reflection of a certain America, that of the 1970s, wild, in a state of disenchantment, which has lost its values and abandoned his hero income of a vain struggle.” Guillaume Martin

Official lies by Ridley Scott with Leonardo DiCaprio Russell Crowe (OCS Max, 13: 30) : “Ridley Scott brings together Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe in this thriller panting at a crossroads of espionage and action. The film also has a subversive dimension through the way in which it portrays the CIA and its actions. Special Mention to the performance of Mark Strong, deliciously disturbing, especially during the sequence where he meets the character of DiCaprio for the first time. Chilling and charismatic at the same time. It should also be noted the provision of a supporting cast as solid as Oscar Isaac and Golshifteh Farahani and the presence in the screenplay by William Monahan, author of the Infiltrator. A guarantee of quality if it is.” Vincent Formica

9 months farm of Albert Dupontel with Sandrine Kiberlain, Albert Dupontel (France 3, 21h05) : “Albert Dupontel sign of a comedy that is bold and bubbly in which excels, Sandrine Kiberlain. The actor/director is having fun as a little crazy, showing many ideas of cinema via a staged air and under control. Funny and biting, end-to-end, 9-Month Farm is a little gem that demonstrates that the French cinema is far from being soporific. The scene of the surveillance cameras with Bouli Lanners cop mockingbird is, in a sense hilarious !” Vincent Formica

Möbius by Eric Rochant with Jean Dujardin, Cécile de France (Ciné + Frisson, 16.40) : “Eric Rochant, director of “Patriots”, a book of a spy thriller sophisticated, where the atmosphere hitchcock to finance criminal quickly leaves place to an erotic tension surprising. This, it owes to Jean Dujardin and Cecile de France, who both knew how to skillfully play on the screen of their powers of seduction.” Guillaume Martin

Peter Rabbit by Will Gluck (Canal + Family, 14: 55) : “Adapted from the work of Beatrix Potter, the film Will Gluck skillfully mixes shots of real and computer images. The result is successful (but very far from the animated series broadcast on France Télévisions). It is funny, full of gags boosted and winks to the original work, including the author, through the character played by Rose Byrne : Beas neighbor of Thomas McGregor and the girlfriend of Peter Rabbit who does not know to paint as watercolours of animals… to see family.” Laetitia Forhan

