TV program Thursday July 9th : Shining and The Conveyor – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Tonight : Sam Raimi revisits a classic, a cult horror classic, a polar urban, a spy thriller, and Vincent Cassel as Jacques Audiard.

The fantasy World of Oz that Sam Raimi with James Franco, Mila Kunis (W9, 21h05) : “Sam Raimi is tackling a classic, produced by Disney. If the announcement of the project was a surprise, the director of the Evil dead has yet managed to impose his or her signature and to provide to a very colorful ” fantasy World of Oz “, a second level of reading, more mature and closer to his universe.” Laetitia Forhan

Shining by Stanley Kubrick with Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall (Canal + Cinema, 20: 50) : “Attention, for those of you who have not yet seen, Shining is a horror movie cult which is really very afraid. Jack Nicholson is the imperial writer, who gradually lost the reason, but the most terrifying aspect of the film, it remains without a doubt, this huge hotel isolated, lost in the mountain, with its long corridors and spacious rooms… Without any doubt the best adaptation of a work of Stephen King.” Lawrence Schenck

The Conveyor Nicolas Boukhrief with Jean Dujardin, Albert Dupontel (Ciné + Frisson, 20: 50) : “With “wasp Nest” and “36, Quai des orfèvres”, this movie brought in the first half of the 2000s a new lease of life to a genre hitherto fallen into disuse in France : the polar city. Along the vein of hyper-realistic and dark, “The Conveyor” surprised also by the provision delusional of Dupontel – which is reminiscent of the Travis Bickle of “Taxi Driver”- and by the quality of its seconds knives high color (Dujardin, berléand with his, Boisselier…).” Guillaume Martin

Enemy of the State Tony Scott Will Smith, Gene Hackman (Ciné + Premier, 20: 50) : “The late Tony Scott wove in 1999, this spy thriller a thriller involving already highlighted the excesses of the widespread surveillance, with a sharpness remarkable. A hot news, the film has not taken a ride and enjoys a staging nerve in the service of a storyline twist that keeps us nailed to our chairs for 2 hours !” Vincent Formica

On my lips by Jacques Audiard with Emmanuelle Devos, Vincent Cassel (OCS Shock, 20h40) : “Carried by two actors at the top, the greater force of “On my lips” lies not only in their performance but in the ability of the film to skillfully blending the drama and the thriller. A unique feature of the cinema of Jacques Audiard’s also at the centre of A prophet and rust and bone. Camping a character more withdrawn than usual, Vincent Cassel burst onto the screen in the skin of this ex-taulard resourceful.” Lawrence Schenck

