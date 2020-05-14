TV program Thursday, may 14 : The Black Dahlia and The Strategist – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : a film noir, adapted from James Ellroy, Keanu Reeves faces already the Evil one, Brad Pitt’s baseball coach, a black comedy and a peplum worship.

The Black Dahlia by Brian de Palma with Josh Hartnett, Scarlett Johansson (Ciné + Frisson, 13: 30) : “Without a doubt, the last thriller, an ambitious De Palma, a film noir based on the works of the most iconic of James Ellroy and by the same occasion on the story of an investigation, which caused much ink to flow in the United States of the 1940s. And even if the final, a little too capillotracté, is not at the height of what the master of suspense was able to offer us in the past, this film carried by a nice cast (Josh Hartnett, Scarlett Johansson, Hilary Swank and Aaron Eckhart) remains not less fascinating in its description of a certain decadence.” Guillaume Martin

Constantine by Francis Lawrence with Keanu Reeves Rachel Weisz (Action, 15.25) : “Keanu Reeves is carrying on his shoulders this action film/horror agreed, but terribly effective. The film also goes for his second most memorable roles, such as Tilda Swinton in the skin of the Archangel Gabriel and Peter Stormare in the role of Satan. Constantine reminds The partner of the devil, another film released a few years earlier in which Keanu had already the Evil one. The two works play in different registers, but also have a certain subversive dimension in common.” Vincent Formica

The Strategist of Bennett Miller with Brad Pitt Jonah Hill (Ciné + Emotion, 18h35) : “Don’t worry, The Strategist is likely to appeal to you even if you don’t like baseball. Director Bennett Miller has opted for an approach more human than sport, highlighting the play of the actors and their interactions. Brad Pitt portrays a coach determined to innovate, which is both endearing and complex, while Jonah Hill and Chris Pratt (less known at the time of the release of the film) are strong supporting roles.” Lawrence Schenck

Borgman Alex Van Warmerdam, with Jan Bijvoet, Hadewych Minis) (OCS Choc, 18: 45) : “Both behind and in front of the camera, the director Alex van Warmerdam delivers to us a story completely wacky. The evil creeps in little by little into a family and makes its members completely paranoid. A summit of black humour, brilliantly interpreted (Jan Bijvoet in your head) and put in scene. We keep this film in your mind long after seeing it.” Laetitia Forhan

Gladiator by Ridley Scott with Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix (TMC, 21: 15) : “Absolute reference in terms of peplum, Gladiator combines the best qualities : an opening scene is particularly impressive, brutal combat, but realistic, special effects, awe-inspiring and a frame involved. But the strongest point of the film is undoubtedly its main star Russell Crowe : with the build massive, very different from that of a bodybuildeur, the actor burst onto the screen in the skin of the gladiator brave who has lost everything. Oscars largely deserved !” Lawrence Schenck

