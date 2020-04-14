TV program Tuesday, April 14 : the Matrix and Gaston Lagaffe – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : a movie sci-fi cult, the first part of a saga of magic, Pixar in Scotland, the adaptation of a COMIC and a French remake of Wings of Desire.

Matrix of Lana and Lily Wachowski with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss (Ciné + Frisson, 13: 30) : “A cult piece which brought the SF in the twenty-first century and marked a major turning point in the history of special effects, if only by the effect bullet time. All served by a mythology is cleverly constructed, a scenario pretty damn smart, the action scenes incredibly innovative and a Keanu Reeves that has not spared its efforts in the area of athletic prowess.” Guillaume Martin

Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone by Chris Columbus with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson (TF1, 21h05) : “The first part of the saga takes us in the universe is extremely rich J. K. Rowling, who has immediately conquered a wide audience of all ages. The big show with impressive decor, special effects, magic and a cast perfect. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reveal themselves very quickly at the height in the skin of the three young protagonists.” Pascal Muscarnera

Rebelle de Mark Andrews, Brenda Chapman, Steve Purcell (Canal + Family, 14: 55) : “The Disney princesses have changed ! Far from the princess that patient in waiting for her prince charming, Rebellious, offers us the portrait of a young woman who is free and independent. The animation is beautiful, the dialogue captivating, and the scenery (the story takes place in Scotland) very successful. A film to watch again and again.” Laetitia Forhan

Gaston Lagaffe by Pierre-François Martin-Laval with Théo Fernandez, Pierre-François Martin-Laval (OCS Max, 14: 45) : “Despite the critical views of unfairly hard at its output, Gaston Lagaffe is absolutely not shameful. PEF is able to recreate quite faithfully the universe of the COMIC either in the decoration, the looks of the characters or even the inventions of ways of the hero. Hero embodied with brio by Théo Fernandez, who has managed to capture the look, the approach and the “me finally” the lazy man Gaston. This is not the comedy of the century, but the result is rather pleasant.” Caroline Langlois

The City of angels by Brad Silberling starring Meg Ryan, Nicolas Cage (TCM Cinema, 18h55) : “This remake of Wings of Desire is not worth obviously not the original but is still a romantic drama quite respectable. Nicolas Cage is touching in the role of an angel who fell in love with a mortal interpreted by the delicate Meg Ryan. The passion impossible that the unit is both beautiful and heartbreaking, the escalation of their love is transcribed with accuracy up to a finale that is as beautiful as it is unexpected.” Caroline Langlois

