TV program Wednesday, June 24 : the Number 9 and Paddington 2 – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : 2 animated films, the critically acclaimed comedy, military starring Clint Eastwood, Schwarzy in the school and a war movie satire.

Number 9 by Shane Acker (Syfy, 13: 45) : “This animation film is not without charm, the poetry and originality. A first successful test of Shane Acker. The graphic design is of exceptional quality, and the tone of the once dark and luminous.” Pascal Muscarnera

Paddington 2 Paul King with: Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins (Ciné + Famiz, 15h06) : “It is rare that a sequel is better than the original, however, Paddington 2 the is. The teddy bear, which leads us to a treasure hunt through London, it is fun, exciting, poignant and tender. Some of the scenes (especially the scenes in the prison) are reminiscent of Wes Anderson. A beautiful movie to see in family.” Laetitia Forhan

The lord of the war Clint Eastwood, with Clint Eastwood, Moses Gunn (TCM Cinema, 16.25) : “A comedy military in the reagan era, in which Clint Eastwood is not a shortage of self-deprecating humor to play to the veterans of the “reaction” and argoteux. The opportunity for him to ridicule very well that in a given America triumphant. This was before American Sniper…” Guillaume Martin

A police kindergarten Ivan Reitman, with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller (Ciné + Famiz, 16h46) : “A comedy perfect for children and nostalgic of this famous period in which the inescapable Schwarzy was at the top ! As Sylvester Stallone with the comedy Stop or my mom shoots out two years later, the ex-governor shows that she can be as comfortable in the pure comedy in the record of the action. The “not-knowing” of your total character of nag with the children gives rise to multiple gags that hit the target !” Lawrence Schenck

The Kings of the desert of David O. Russell with George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg (RTL9, 20: 45 cet) : “A war movie as original as the satire that manages to mix action scenes are effective and critical to the manner in which the united states has been involved in the Kuwait war, through the famous operation desert Storm. George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg and Ice Cube, camping battle hardened troops with which one does not succeed in making their characters both believable and endearing. Also worth noting is the presence of the frenchy Saïd Taghmaoui (Hate) in an important role.” Lawrence Schenck

