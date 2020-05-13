TV program Wednesday, may 13 : Romeo + Juliet, and My life with Liberace – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : the relationship between a pianist whimsical and a young adonis, a comedy animated aquatic, a thriller military, Shakespeare in 1997 and Bill Murray in Tokyo.

My life with Liberace by Steven Soderbergh with Michael Douglas, Matt Damon (Ciné + Club, 13: 30) : “Widely praised by the critics, My life with Liberace has the talent of Steven Soderbergh and excellent performances from Michael Douglas and Matt Damon. Produced by HBO, this biopic, about the stormy relationship between a pianist whimsical and a young adonis, we take you from laughter to tears. A beautiful film to discover !” Pascal Muscarnera

Gang of sharks, Eric Bergeron, Vicky Jenson, Rob Letterman (Ciné + Famiz, 13: 30) : “That came out in 2004, Gang of sharks surfed the wave of the World of Nemo. Without equaling the Pixar film, the film studios Dreamworks makes us all the same to spend a very good time. It is funny, colorful and I would almost transpose the film to the world of humans as the fish resemble the actors who lend their voice, especially Lola and her luscious lips at the image of her voice actress, Angelina Jolie.” Laetitia Forhan

The hunt for Red October by John McTiernan with Alec Baldwin, Sean Connery (OCS Giants, 14h) : “The first part of the adventures of Jack Ryan brought to the screen by the great John McTiernan. For the occasion, he has brought his mastery of the action and out of tight spaces in the service of a thriller military held high. The climate oppressive cold War and the charisma of Sean Connery do the rest.” Guillaume Martin

Romeo + Juliet by Baz Luhrmann with Leonardo DiCaprio Claire Danes (Ciné + Emotion, 15.25) : “Risky bet to transpose “Romeo and Juliet” of our days in Los Angeles. Yet Baz Luhrmann (of which this was the 2nd film), offers us a sublime feature-length film. The stage design, the construction, the original soundtrack, and especially the interpretation of the two main actors, at the time unknown, make this film a little nugget.” Laetitia Forhan

Lost in Translation by Sofia Coppola with Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson (OCS Max, 17: 05) : “For his 2nd feature film as director (after the very good the Virgin Suicides) Sofia Coppola imposes his distinctive style. All in elegance and finesse Lost in Translation envelops you. Of touches of humor in the knowing smiles between Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray, the film plunges you into a state of deep melancholy, a real breath of fresh air that makes you want to go lose yourself in the streets of Tokyo to the sides of Bill and Scarlett.” Laëtitia Forhan

And otherwise, among all the movies that pass, what is your favorite ?

What are you going to watch this Wednesday, may 13 ?

