TV programme, Wednesday 17 June : JFK and Kidnap – Actus Ciné

Each day, find the program of movies and series on tv. Today : Halle Berry wants to save his son, Robert Downey Jr. is Tony Stark, a mural with Brad Pitt, a comedy with Amy Schumer and a biopic by Oliver Stone.

The kidnapping of Luis Prieto, with Halle Berry, Sage Correa (OCS Shock, 13h) : “A small B-series that does not shine by its originality, but that can easily be seen. The whole is efficient : the adventures strung together with fluidity and the action scenes are quite realistic. As a heroine willing to do anything to save her child, Halle Berry is a role that fits him like a glove.” Lawrence Schenck

Iron Man by Jon Favreau with Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow (Canal + Family, 13: 15) : “Jon Favreau has managed to give shape to a film to the special effects impressive, less the format, that will be later, Thor and Captain America. Iron Man could be the movie of Marvel to start the Phase 1 and therefore the oldest, is one of the most successful, mainly thanks to the discovery of its main character, fun and uninhibited pitched by Robert Downey Jr., in a great state of form.” Lawrence Schenck

Legends of the fall Edward Zwick, starring Anthony Hopkins and Brad Pitt (Ciné + Emotion, 13: 30) : “A mural is particularly old-fashioned in that it is a succession of improbable situations and pathetic in the music bombastic James Horner. Even the cast, however, four-star, not to save the whole. That said, if you want to see Brad Pitt transform into an indian killer of German soldiers in the trenches of the First world War (all in a first degree total), this movie is for you !” Lawrence Schenck

Crazy Amy Judd Apatow Amy Schumer, Bill Hader (OCS Max, 15: 15) : “This romantic comedy is pretty simple in its story offers us a breath of freshness and originality in this genre often too conventional. Amy Schumer is funny in this role, and it is shown that in order to find love, and have a career in the cinema, don’t necessarily have to have the physique of a top model. With your second paper choice (hello, Brie Larson and Tilda Swinton), the film is worth the detour !” Lucy Reeb

JFK by Oliver Stone, with Kevin Costner, Tommy Lee Jones (OCS Shock, 20h40) : “Oliver Stone is at his best in this movie ultra documented and committed-focused on one of the most memorable events of the 20th century. If JFK is long, we do not see the time pass as this complex investigation proves to be exciting from the beginning. Kevin Costner, then at the peak of his career, he was a good choice to portray the character of Jim Garrison, convinced of the thesis of the conspiracy.” Lawrence Schenck

