TV ratings Prime (Sunday may 17, 2020) : After Earth defeated by What binds us, Hitchcock was right behind forbidden Zone

A family affair has been proposed by TF1 in prime time this Sunday 17 may. After Earth, combining Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith have convinced 3.78 million viewers, corresponding to a market share amounting to 15.3%. Insufficient in the face of France 2, which was built on a feature-length film of Cédric Klapisch, What binds us. It was attended by 4.08 million scholars, representing 17% of the French in front of their small screen. The magazine Forbidden Zone, proposed by M6, has attracted 2.05 million fans, representing a market share of 8.4%.

Monuments Men at the top on France 4

On Arte, the thriller The man who knew too much, directed by Alfred Hitchcock, has won over 1.87 million moviegoers and 7.7% of the audience aged 4 years and older. Cold Buffet, who has met a father and his son, Bertrand Blier behind the camera and Bernard Blier in front, has attracted the interest of 697 000 viewers (2.8%). As to Monuments Men, issued by France 4, it has attracted 932 000 fans, or a market share of 3.9%.