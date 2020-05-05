TV ratings : The small bather and Louis de Funès upgraded by Twilight 3, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

Monday, may 4, the battle of the prime time has been won by France 2 with the final of season 9 of Murder in paradise. On TNT, the duel flagship assailed in two registers with very different The small bather, comedy carried by Louis de Funès on C8, in the third chapter of Twilight, programmed by W9.

The saga created by Stephenie Meyer proposed a new chapter in which Bella and Edward have returned to the order of the day their romance after a separation. The young woman was forced to make a choice as draconian, while this story has put a bit more in danger with the arrival of Victoria, led by its army. It has reviewed Jacob and finished by kissing her while her vampire had sought in marriage.

C8 only ninth

Before returning to the fourth installment on Monday, may 11, this adventure has convinced 1.25 million faithful, representing 5.1% of the French aged 4 years and over, compared with 4.2% for the second chapter on Monday, April 27. At the same time, on C8, Louis de Funès played a boss blood back too quickly an employee after the quack of the inauguration. The twists and turns of the film, completed in 1968 mobilized 833 000 viewers and 3.4% of them in front of the small window.

W9 has dominated the TNT while C8 has been moved up by France 5, Arte, but also TMC, which was built on The great wall. The epic film was attended by 1.25 million faithful, corresponding to 5.1% of the whole public.