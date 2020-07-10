TV Samsung 55-inch 4K offered by Mediaworld only for today

Among the discounts today’s Mediaworldexpires at 23:59 of today, Friday, 10 July 2020, we also find a TV Samsung 55-inch screen LED-4K. The distribution chain can save 60 Euro from the list price.

The TV in question is the model number UE55RU8000UXZTand is available to 539 Euro, by the previous 599 Euros, with the possibility of making the payment to network with tan 0% apr 0% in 20 installments from 26,95 Euros per month. And guaranteed also home delivery, free of charge, between Wednesday 17 July and Wednesday 22 July, with the collection of contextual and at zero cost.

At the technical level, we are facing a TV UHD 4K based on the processor UHD Processor to optimize the contrast and handles the HDR, to give high quality images. This is also the UHD Dimming, which divides the screen into sections to optimize color, sharpness and black levels, with the aim to ensure an ideal contrast. And the technology FreeSync VRR, which reduces the delay in the receipt of the signal during the sessions of gaming, giving it the fluidity needed to play in total peace of mind. Of course, it is also guaranteed in the HDR support.

The offer will expire at 23:59 of today, July 10, 2020.