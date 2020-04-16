Tv shows Marvel’s upcoming streaming on Disney More

Avengers: the End of the game marked the end of an era for the universe cinematic Marvel in more ways than one. Not only is the film served as a signal to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Natasha Romanoffs (Scarlett Johansson), but it also closed the book on the chapter of the story in which the Marvel movies and tv shows Marvel were pretty strictly defined. Throughout the first 10 years of the MCU, the films were made by Marvel Studios – which is run by Kevin Feige – and television programs have been produced by Marvel Television, which was headed by Jeph Loeb. So, while there were attempts to make allusions and nods to what was happening in movies in shows like Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. and Daredevil to Marvel, in the scenes, there was little communication between the two teams. This explains why the films have basically ignored the television.

All of that changes with the arrival of Disney +, for which Marvel Studios creates its own tv shows Marvel that will be intrinsically linked to what happens in the movies. In fact, Feige said that for the first time, the future of the MCU is mapped out using both movies and tv shows, because the overall story of the MCU will be the emissions Marvel Disney + intersect strongly with what happens in the Marvel movies.

With this in mind, Marvel has already announced a series of television programs Marvel to come that will make their debut on Disney’s +, many of which will be limited series with only six episodes. It is longer than a movie, but short enough to offer the fans a story closed – and not to bind players very busy as Tom Hiddleston and Paul Bettany to contracts of the television multi-year.

Below, we have gathered a list of all future emissions confirmed by Marvel TV that will be broadcast on Disney +, including release dates, the cast and what we know about the way in which the story is related to the broader MCU.

It should be noted that, from the fall of 2019, Feige was promoted to chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment (overseeing and Marvel TV) and that Loeb should leave Marvel TV, with agents of S. H. I. E. L. D. now in its last season, and almost all other tv shows Marvel’s previous ones were cancelled. In fact, the only issue remaining of the mandate of the Loeb Marvel TV is the next series Helstrom, both of which aired on Hulu. So, as the plans of Marvel TV will continue to be constantly evolving, we will update this article accordingly.

Without further delay, check out our guide to all the tv shows Marvel to come. And for a glimpse of the side of the film, check out our list of Marvel movies to come.