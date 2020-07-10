Tv. The SF, mirror of the working of the world

“Science fiction is a question mark. “ In this series of documentaries unreleased in France distributed this Friday night at 23: 10 on Paris Première, the film-maker James Cameron ( Terminator, Abyss, Avatar…) to approve the clothing of the interviewer to put in the plural these questions and try to answer the most exhaustive possible. Because the SF we asked him about “all the issues that one faces in real life “: our place in the world, racism, gender identity, and the relevance of the scientific advances… it was six episodes (you have the right to the first two this evening) to explore the extent of the range.

The value of the series lies in the interpersonal skills of Cameron, which has operated in your address book in order to convince the specialists of the class to pass in front of the camera in order to deepen “the strength of their ideas and the big questions (that) raises “ . We can find the best directors (Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Ridley Scott…), the actors most iconic (Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith, Sigourney Weaver…), but it is especially in the profusion of evidence unknown to the general public, that some of the hands, literally, Cameron, requesting, for example, the lining of the hands of E. T. – that is the interest in the program.

Listen to the novelist Nnedi Okorafor remember his joy at seeing the first black woman in the cast of Star Trek(Nichelle Nichols aka Nyota Uhura). An incursion of the real into the imaginary, for a better recovery in the company. The process had been used by Jules Verne or H. G. Wells, who in his The war of the worlds, written under the british colonial rule, was asked, according to writer Gary Wolfe, “that is what it does when it happens to us ? “.

“For some people, it is easier to identify with E. T. to human beings “scans for the author, Said Hopkinson. D’ Avatarthat shows the ravages of exploitation, without discernment, to District 9on apartheid, the spectator is removed, sometimes, of the human condition and reflect on their humanity. “The authors use the SF because something makes them angry in their culture “says writer Eric Heisner. A way to attract the attention on what is wrong in society.

