twelve fillets of flying fish, an ice cream spoon, square, and thirty body-guards,…

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
22


20: 30 on Saturday“(replay).“data-reactid=”19″>“Before the concert, every artist sends to the organizers of the event, a ‘rider’. This is a technical data sheet that will list what they need for the light, the sound… there is also the ‘clause of hospitality’ which is what the artist asks in her dressing room. And it can go very, very far away…” explains the journalist Anne-Sophie Jahn magazine “20: 30 on Saturday“(replay).

The stems of the lilies and roses should not exceed more than fifteen centimeters !

Read more on Franceinfo
“data-reactid=”24″>Read more on Franceinfo

Has to read also

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here