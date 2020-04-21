twelve performance review of One World Together at Home

Dozens of artists participated this weekend at the concert, virtual One World Together At Home in support of the caregivers, and the WHO. Here are twelve benefits to see or review.

It was necessary to ensure the late last weekend to hope to see the delivery of his favourite artists in concert, virtual One World Together at Home to be released in the night of Saturday 18 to Sunday 19 April by numerous television channels in the world. This concert, co-hosted by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, to pay tribute to the medical staff in the front line against the epidemic of coronavirus, was retransmitted by france.tv, where it is visible until Tuesday 22 April.

In addition to expressions of support of many people, dozens of singers, singers, musicians, and musicians were filmed in them in confinement in the process of play, from the Rolling Stones to Billie Eilish, and Paul McCartney, Christine & The Queens. The concert, which was attended by 1.3 million viewers in France and $ 15 million, in addition to-Atlantic, has raised $ 127 million donations to the response fund of solidarity for the COVID-19 created by the WHO.

1 Paul McCartney “Lady Madonna”

In her kitchen, “Macca” has interpreted this song by the Beatles released in 1968 and composed by himself. A song that spoke to the everyday difficulties of mothers of the working class to make ends meet, dedicated today to the caregivers, Paul McCartney recalling that his mother was a nurse, including during the second world war.



2 The Rolling Stones “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

A song of circumstance (You can’t always have what you want) taken from the album Let it bleed (1969), interpreted by the four Stones at them. With a Charlie Watts who seems to play the game only half as refers to a battery which he does not play. A glance ironic, to reveal the pot aux roses (the playback) ? Unless it suffers too much of an arm.



3 Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas “Sunny”

The singer, california, accompanied by his brother, the composer and musician Finneas, interpreter Sunny, the tube of Bobby Hebbs released in 1966 and composed after the assassination of president Kennedy in order to get out of difficult times.



4 Stevie Wonder “Lean On Me”

Stevie Wonder performer the hit of 1972 to his friend Bill Withers recently disappeared, which speaks of support each other.



5 Christine & The Queens “People I’ve Been Sad Lately”

From his apartment in paris, Héloïse Letissier, alias Christine & The Queens has interpreted one of his latest tracks released in the beginning of the year, the words of which are particularly appropriate to the situation. She took the opportunity to recognize that containment is a difficult but ‘please do not hesitate to reach out to others if you feel depressed, virtually. Try to stay inside now, intensely, for this to be finished more quickly.”



6 Lizzo “A Change is Gonna Come”

The american singer, the revelation of 2019, has played with emotion this tube policy of Sam Cooke, released in 1963, and emblematic of the struggle for the civil rights of Black americans, proving, if it was still necessary that Lizzo has a voice and a safe beautiful.



7 Taylor Swift “Soon You’ll Get Better”

The little bride of America has chosen it as a song of circumstance, extracted from his album Lover released last summer. Alone at the piano, Taylor Swift proves to be much more sensitive than usual with this version stripped away the orchestrations pop noisy that accompany it usually.



8 Annie Lennox and her daughter Lola “They’re Must Be an Angel”

Annie Lennox half of the Eurythmics with Dave Stewart, took the opportunity to present her daughter Lola Lennox, a singer and model, 30-year-old (whose father is the producer and israeli director Uri Fruchtmann). They have performed together in this tube world imperishable of the Eurythmics was published in 1985.



9 Lady Gaga’s “Smile”

The american singer, at the initiative of this concert is virtual unheard of, was of course the star of the evening. She performed Smilea song whose melody was composed by Charlie Chaplin for his film Modern Times before being popularized by Nat King Cole in the 50s.



10 John Legend and Sam Smith’s “Stand by Me”

The American John Legend and the British Sam Smith, have interpreted this song come from gospel and popularized by Ben E. King and Sam Cooke. A beautiful duo at a distance from both sides of the Atlantic.



11 Angela “Balance your what”

The young belgian (denoted by error France during the concert, virtual), has emerged as in itself from its confinement in paris, surrounded by his keyboards, to his tube feminist published in 2019 with the success that we know.



12 Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, John Legend, Andrea Bocelli and Lang Lang “The Prayer”

Accompanied by the pianist Lang Lang, the host of the evening Lady Gaga was surrounded by three extraordinary voices : those of Celine Dion, John Legend and Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who sang for Easter in a Duomo of Milan desert last week. Together, they have interpreted this prayer recorded 21 years ago by Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli. The 2020 version is vibrant with hope.

