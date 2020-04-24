Twelve years of the first battle between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

In the semi-final of the 2008 Champions League final, between Manchester United and Barcelona, he wrote of Carlos Tevez or Samuel Eto’o, the duel of seats between Sir Alex Ferguson and Frank Rijkaard, but a bit of a rivalry that barely smouldering: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo. In the tournament that pits the best of Europe, 12 years ago, wrote the first of the 36 chapters between the argentine and the Portuguese.

Messi was a boy of 20 years who wore the 19, while Cristiano Ronaldo already held the seven in the Manchester United 23. CR7 was already one of the idols of Old Trafford, while Iol he fought the position with players like Deco, Eto, or to the same Thierry Henry at Barcelona.

Ronaldo was looking for the consecration, at the same time that Messi was surprised by increasingly more with their performance on the pitch. The Portuguese arrived with an impressive record of 38 goals in 43 matches, while the argentine had 15 goals in 34 commitments. The duel was won by the team of Christian, because the Barcelona of Rijkaard went into a tailspin, had the Spanish league loss and failed to score any so much in the commitment against the Red Devils.

The protagonist of the first meeting between Messi and Ronaldo was going to be the european, but missed a penalty in the first leg and the main role is what led to Paul Scholes, who made the goal that gave the pass to the Red Devils to the final.

Between the end of the era of Rijkaard as barca and the way Alex Ferguson his second title of Champions League, we incubated the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.