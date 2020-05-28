Twilight 5 on W9 : why the end of the film is different from that of the novel ? – Actus Ciné

The last installment of the Twilight saga is broadcast on Monday evening on W9. But did you know that the director Bill Condon had filmed a different ending than the novel of Stephenie Meyer ?

No producer will have taken as much freedom as Bill Condon on adapting the novels by Stephenie Meyer. If the film adaptations all have small differences with the books, Twilight – Chapitre 5 : Revelation part 2 is the film that differentiates itself from most of the book because the director has simply changed the end (with the agreement of the author).

Attention, the remainder of this article contains spoilers.

In the 4th and final book of the saga vampire, the Volturi come to Forks, determined to kill the daughter of Bella (Kristen Stewart) and Edward (Robert Pattinson), Renesmee (Mackenzie Foy). Stephenie Meyer puts in place the beginning of a great confrontation… which will not finally take place.

On the point of battle, the Cullen and the Volturi manage to find a common ground without fighting, and to avoid war. In effect, Bella, Edward and Alice (Ashley Greene) are able to convince their enemies that Renesmee is a hybrid half-human half-vampire totally harmless and that it is not the vampire blood that the clan had imagined. The situation is resolved through a simple discussion, and vampires Italian leave.

Summit Entertainment Edward, Bella, Renesmee and Jacob



A the end of the novel not spectacular enough for the cinema

But this ending was not spectacular enough for the big screen. The Cullen’s are preparing for this great battle for 4 feature films so that in the end everything is a rule with a simple discussion ? The director, screenwriter Melissa Rosenberg and Stephenie Meyer have therefore rewritten an ending that is more suited to the big screen. And what an end !

If Aro (Michael Sheen), the leader of the Volturi, understands that the girl is harmless, the latter decide to attack. The battle between the Cullen’s and the Volturi, and sees dying many important characters. In an interview with Vulture at the time of the release of the film, Bill Condon says,”This is the biggest stage on which I worked for two years. The fun part was choosing who to kill !” he adds “he had to die in the first the character would have the most impact on the group : and this is the father, Carlisle,Peter Facinelli). Of course, all the villains are eliminated, and it is satisfactory, but for gentiles, I think the first one I wanted to kill was Seth, the young werewolf. The idea of using the power of Jane (Dakota Fanning) on an animal, is difficult to bear for the public.”

Summit Entertainment Aro



But after 8 minutes of fighting passed, the spectators realize that all of this was that the future vision that Alice shows to Aro. Realizing that he will find death at the end of the battle, the leader of the Volturi, resolves to abandon the battle. A twist spectacular but reassuring for fans.

Yet the filmmaker was not afraid that the players are unhappy with this change. But the reactions of the audience at the screening test were reassured : “When the spectators realized that this was just the vision of Alice, he took a breath, then a laugh of relief, then applause“and I said to myself : “Phew, we are going out !“.

And this change has been a winner since Twilight – Chapitre 5 : Revelation 2e partie amounted to $ 830 million dollars in revenue worldwide. A score that makes this last installment, the vampires-the most lucrative of all time.